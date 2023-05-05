Maritimers welcome lifting of COVID-19 as international emergency

The World Health Organization has declared the COVID-19 global health emergency is over and as the news spreads, those in the Maritimes are reacting with a feeling of relief and a sense of optimism.

"It reflects what we are seeing in our region and in our own provinces and the country, that we are moving in a period of transition towards a time when we are really managing COVID-19 long term," says Dr. Heather Morrison, the chief medical officer of health for Prince Edward Island. "But it is one of the health issues that we will be dealing with, but it is no longer a health emergency in the same way as it was."

The transition out of the pandemic represents a significant milestone moment but is tempered by a sense of loss, at last count 1, 832 Maritimers died from the virus.

New Brunswick has reported 879 deaths due to COVID-19, while Nova Scotia has recorded 853 deaths and PEI has counted 100 deaths.

New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health said the province welcomes the WHO's declaration and calls it an important moment in the global response to the virus.

"We know this is an important moment in the global response to the novel coronavirus, and signifies another important step in the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Dr. Jennifer Russell.

"However, it’s important to remember that while the emergency may be over, COVID-19 is still circulating in our communities and is still a significant health risk to many New Brunswickers."

At one time, the Maritime region was the envy of other jurisdictions and celebrated both nationally and internationally as a leader in the handling of the pandemic, and limiting the spread of the virus.

The virus has impacted our daily lives and the economy greatly has great suffered but despite the virus no longer posing as a global emergency, the virus is still around and continues to spread.

Infections, hospitalization and deaths are still occurring from the virus but not at the same levels we once saw at the height on the pandemic.

"We are moving into a period of what we call endemic, meaning there will be a certain level of virus circulating, just as we see other viruses circulate in our community," said Morrison.

We have learned a lot over the last three years about the virus said Dr. Morrison and it's important to keep track of that and the lessons learned, to be prepared for the next health emergency.

Nova Scotia's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang said Nova Scotians have done what was needed to keep each other safe throughout the pandemic and reduce the impact of COVID-19.

"Today’s news from the World Health Organization is very welcomed," said Dr. Strang. "While this is a historical moment, it doesn’t mean COVID-19 is gone. We need to continue to take the necessary measures to protect one another. The best thing you can do is stay up to date on your vaccines."