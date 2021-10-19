Maritimers will once again have a Halloween complicated by COVID-19
As the month of October quickly comes to a close, Maritimers will once again be celebrating a Halloween complicated by COVID-19. As confirmed case numbers continue to rise in New Brunswick, some people are left wondering if the usual traditions will be able to go forward.
Christine Murray has been covering her Moncton home in spooky Halloween decor for more than a decade.
In past years, she's had more than 500 kids come to her door for the haunted holiday, but with the total number of active cases currently in the hundreds, she's unsure what to expect this year.
"We're obviously hoping that Halloween is going to be a go, but we completely understand if it isn't. We are definitely not in a space of where we want to be," said Murray, standing in front of hundreds of decorations, taking up every available inch of her front lawn.
Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island have both given the green light for those looking to trick-or-treat on the 31st of the month. Each province has released a set of COVID-19 safety guidelines to be followed the night of.
Prince Edward Island's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Heather Morrison, outlined some of those recommendations during a briefing Tuesday.
"Similar to last year, door-to-door trick-or-treating can take place with precautions. Children should visit people they know in their neighbourhood or apartment building, communal treat bowls should be avoided, and no-contact treat pick-up options are recommended," said Morrison.
A spokesperson for New Brunswick public health says no formal guidance has been developed for the province to date.
In an email to CTV News Atlantic, Bruce MacFarlane, who is the director of communications for the department, says the province is asking people to plan their route in advance, limit trick-or-treating to one neighbourhood, and keep track of what homes were visited.
But, with parts of the province still under circuit-breaker measures, that could change.
Moncton's Magnetic Hill Zoo says they're cautiously optimistic they'll be able to hold their annual Halloween fundraiser this year. The event had to be cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions in place at the time. This year, the family-friendly event is set to take place the last two weekends in October.
"The ever-changing restrictions are really hard on the head. It's very challenging planning-wise and it can be very challenging to remain positive and to learn how to make the best of whatever level of restrictions we have," said Cathy Simon, the zoo's visitor and education programs co-ordinator.
The uncertainty surrounding the night hasn't stopped some from preparing for it.
Sabrina Lackie and her family spent the day picking out decorations and a costume for her five-year-old son.
"I don't think we should ruin the fun for the children essentially because they look forward to trick-or-treating every year, and I don't think we should take that away from them," said Lackie.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Queen accepts medical advice to rest, cancels Northern Ireland trip
Queen Elizabeth II has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for a few days and has cancelled a trip to Northern Ireland, Buckingham Palace said Wednesday.
Sask. COVID-19 response draws criticism after province asks U.S. states for help before federal government
A Saskatchewan physician and public policy advisor, as well as the NDP Opposition, are criticizing the province’s decision to ask U.S. states for COVID-19 assistance before asking the Canadian government.
COVID-19 restrictions: Changes to capacity limits coming for many B.C. venues
Capacity limits for B.C. event venues will soon be lifted when the province moves to the next phase of its vaccine-card program, the province's top doctor announced Tuesday.
5 things to know for Wednesday, October 20, 2021
Saskatchewan's COVID-19 response draws criticism, Ford refuses to apologize, and supply chain issues could affect Christmas. Here's what you need to know today.
Roadside bombs hit military bus in Syrian capital, kill 14
Two bombs attached to a bus carrying Syrian troops exploded in Damascus during the morning rush hour Wednesday, killing 14 people and wounding others, a military official said.
Fossil fuel production plans would far overshoot mitigating climate goals: study
The world needs to cut by more than half its production of coal, oil and gas in the coming decade to maintain a chance of keeping global warming from reaching dangerous levels, according to a UN-backed study released Wednesday.
Jan. 6 panel votes to hold Steve Bannon in contempt
A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection voted unanimously Tuesday to hold former White House aide Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress after the longtime ally of former U.S. President Donald Trump defied a subpoena for documents and testimony.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford refuses to apologize for comments about immigration
Ontario Premier Doug Ford refused to apologize for comments he made about immigrants coming to the province 'to collect the dole,' instead saying that he is 'pro immigration.'
Negotiations drag on over 17 missionaries kidnapped in Haiti
Negotiations stretched into a fourth day seeking the return of 17 members of a U.S.-based missionary group kidnapped over the weekend by a violent gang that is demanding US$1 million ransom per person.
Toronto
-
'Praying for a miracle': Family members anxiously waiting for safe return of missing Whitby mother and daughter
Family members of two missing Whitby women are anxiously waiting and praying their loved ones will be found safe and sound after Durham Regional Police said the pair disappeared under suspicious circumstances Thursday.
-
Hundreds of thousands of Ontario homeowners could be eligible for a free smart thermostat
It's going to cost Ontarians more to heat their homes if they use natural gas this year, as prices are expected to rise by about 15 per cent.
-
Toronto mansion featured in 'Schitt's Creek' hits the market for millions more than previously listed
The property boasts 12 bedrooms and 16 bathrooms on just over half an acre of land in Toronto's St. Andrew Windfields community.
Calgary
-
Kenney calls on Chu to resign from Calgary council if allegations proven true
Should allegations of sexual impropriety with a minor levelled against Ward 4 Coun. Sean Chu be proven correct then he should do the "honourable thing" and resign, Premier Jason Kenney said Tuesday.
-
Outgoing Calgary mayor meets with incoming mayor as new city council takes shape
She's walked the halls of Calgary City Hall many times in her four years as a councillor, but Jyoti Gondek is no longer just a guest in the mayor's office.
-
Tough night for conservatives in municipal elections
Despite strong backing from Calgary's conservative establishment, Monday night's municipal election results were tough for many candidates.
Edmonton
-
Alberta reports 531 new COVID-19 cases, will implement new rules in continuing care facilities
Premier Jason Kenney announced new rules will be put in place to protect residents and staff at continuing care facilities on Oct. 25.
-
Albertans still evenly divided on changing clocks, partial vote results show
Alberta’s referendum on adopting daylight saving time year-round was expected to come down to the wire, as only some of the results were released by Tuesday.
-
Draisaitl puts up four points as Oilers outlast Ducks for 6-5 win
Leon Draisaitl had two goals and a pair of assists as the Edmonton Oilers remained perfect out of the gate with a 6-5 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday.
Montreal
-
Woman, 24, dies after stabbing in Plateau; 36-year-old man in custody
A 24-year-old woman died in hospital after being stabbed by a man on the street in Montreal's Plateau neighbourhood on Tuesday afternoon, police said.
-
In inaugural speech Legault forecasts big changes, especially decentralizing health management
After three years in power, Quebec Premier François Legault said Tuesday he wants to give his government a second wind with a new parliamentary session bringing new policy, especially in terms of the province's health network, which he said is much too centralized.
-
Montreal boy, 16, fatally stabbed outside his school; police seek three teen suspects
Montreal police are looking for multiple suspects after a teenager was fatally stabbed near his school in Cote-des-Neiges Monday afternoon, staggering inside to seek help.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for Oct. 20, 2021
The latest on COVID-19 in Ottawa for Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021.
-
Protesters face off with anti-trans activist outside Ottawa school
Counter-protesters gathered to take a stand against an anti-trans activist outside a west end school.
-
Veteran cyclist breaks both wrists after hitting a pothole near an LRT construction site
A veteran cyclist was badly injured at an LRT construction site on Holly Acres Road after hitting a pothole.
London
-
How the COVID-19 pandemic is reshaping plans to build a new city hall
Council is reconsidering city hall’s long-term need for office space after the pandemic accelerated work-from-home opportunities for civic employees.
-
Van Holst's 'creed of convenience' target of mayor’s complaint to integrity commissioner
London, Ont. Mayor Ed Holder has followed through on his statement that he would be filing a complaint with the integrity commissioner against a fellow member of council.
-
Study to examine if imaging the morally injured brain could bring about better treatments
For more than 18 months our healthcare workers have been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic with many experiencing mental health issues as a result.
Northern Ontario
-
Popular Halloween costumes for 2021
With Halloween less than two weeks away, Halloween stores in Sudbury are seeing some new trends customers are trying out this year.
-
North Bay police, local agencies partner to create new mental health initiative to help youth
Nipissing University is spearheading a one-year research project to create a youth mental health program aimed at increasing how quickly officials respond to children and youth in crisis in the city.
-
New report suggests grocery stores in midst of transformation
Grocery stores across Canada are in the midst of a 'great transformation.' That's according to a new report from Deloitte Canada that looked at the consumer habits of the food buying public and determined shoppers want options.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg city councillor latest to apologize for not wearing a mask in gala dinner photo
A city councillor is the latest attendee of an event at the Winnipeg Art Gallery on Saturday to apologize for appearing in a photo while not wearing a mask.
-
Winnipeg teacher placed on leave after racial slur used in classroom
The Franco-Manitoban School Division says a Winnipeg teacher has been placed on leave after a social media post that appears to show the educator using a racial slur for Black people in the classroom.
-
Man robs woman at knifepoint; stolen car ends up in rollover on Manitoba highway
Officers with the Manitoba RCMP arrested a man for an armed robbery on Friday after the stolen car ended up in a rollover on a Manitoba highway.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon mayor 'surprised' to hear premier's comments on 'broken down' communication
Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark says he was surprised to hear Premier Scott Moe say communication lines have “broken down” with the city.
-
Sask. reports 8 COVID-19-related deaths, 271 new cases
Saskatchewan reported eight more residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19 and 271 new cases of the virus.
-
Sask.'s top doctor target of threatening email
The Saskatchewan government has confirmed Dr. Saqib Shahab, the province’s chief medical health officer, was the target of a threatening email sent earlier this month.
Regina
-
Sask. COVID-19 response draws criticism after province asks U.S. states for help before federal government
A Saskatchewan physician and public policy advisor, as well as the NDP Opposition, are criticizing the province’s decision to ask U.S. states for COVID-19 assistance before asking the Canadian government.
-
Saskatchewan premier says province could have acted sooner on renewed COVID-19 rules
On the day Saskatchewan asked the federal government for help to deal with surging COVID-19 hospitalizations, Premier Scott Moe granted the province could have acted sooner on a renewed mask mandate or proof-of-vaccination policy.
-
Sask. reports 8 COVID-19-related deaths, 271 new cases
Saskatchewan reported eight more residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19 and 271 new cases of the virus.
Vancouver
-
COVID-19 restrictions: Changes to capacity limits coming for many B.C. venues
Capacity limits for B.C. event venues will soon be lifted when the province moves to the next phase of its vaccine-card program, the province's top doctor announced Tuesday.
-
B.C. seeks court injuction to close Fraser Valley restaurant defying vaccine passport law
The B.C. government is taking legal action against a Fraser Valley restaurant that openly defied vaccine card rules.
-
'I hadn't ever been dead before': CTV’s Mike McCardell and his cardiologist reflect on close call
The story of Mike McCardell's recovery has plenty of heart, just like the man himself. It also contains a simple lesson for the rest of us.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 61 more cases
B.C. health officials have identified 61 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Tuesday.
-
'Right place at the right time': Coastal First Nations members help save floatplane passengers after Tofino crash
On Monday, a floatplane landing in Tofino’s harbour banked hard at the last moment, but not before hitting a water taxi.
-
Record-breaking summer heat and drought-like conditions paying off for island wine producers
This summer we saw record-breaking heat and prolonged drought-like conditions, which made for the perfect combination for growing grapes on Vancouver Island.