

CTV Atlantic





Another snowfall is heading for Nova Scotia after parts of the province received 24-centimetres in an overnight storm that prompted school cancellations.

Snow started to fall late Monday evening and continued into the morning Tuesday causing some schools in Cape Breton and mainland Nova Scotia to close.

Classes were cancelled for all schools in the Cape Breton - Victoria Regional and Strait Regional school boards.

The NSCC closed its Marconi campus for the day, while Cape Breton University closed its campus for the morning.

Most of mainland Nova Scotia received between 5 and 20-centimetres of snow, while more than 20-centimetres fell in Sydney

Cape Breton Regional Police were warning motorists to avoid unnecessary travel early Tuesday, due to blowing snow and slick, snow-covered roads.

A spokesperson for the Cape Breton Regional Municipality says this was the island’s first real snow accumulation this winter, which could be good news for the city’s snow removal budget.

"Hopefully, the way that we're going now, if the weather stays and the snow accumulation stays down to what we've had so far, then maybe we will be ahead of the game this year,” says Jillian Moore. “Our crews are always ready and waiting, all the equipment is maintained and they're constantly watching the weather."

By early afternoon, Cape Breton University resumed classes after cancelling in the morning.

The poor road conditions also prompted Transit Cape Breton to cancel services until noon.

The Halifax area also saw significant snowfall, prompting school closures in the Duncan MacMillan and Musquodoboit Rural Families of Schools.

Schools in the West Hants area of the Annapolis Valley Regional School Board were also closed.

Many roads were slick and snow-covered in the Halifax area Tuesday morning, forcing some transit buses to operate on snow plans, and making for a tricky morning commute.

The overnight winter parking ban was in effect in the Halifax area from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday. It has since been lifted.

The weather also delayed the departure of HMCS St. John’s by two hours. The Royal Canadian Navy ship is headed to the Mediterranean Sea for a deployment with NATO forces. It was supposed to leave Halifax at 10 a.m. but departed at 12 p.m. instead.

Another weather system is on the way for the Maritimes bringing 10 to 20-centimetres of snow for Southern New Brunswick beginning Wednesday morning. New Brunswick is expected to receive five to 10-centimetres by the afternoon.

Snow will begin in the morning in Halifax and Truro with about 5 to 10-centimetres on the way, turning to rain and freezing rain by Wednesday night.