

CTV Atlantic





With weather warnings in effect in most of the region Tuesday night -- and snow already falling in some areas -- municipalities are implementing storm plans.

Preparations for the latest storm to hit the region start well in advance of snow hitting the ground.

“We get our salt trucks all ready to hit the road, and actually, they are already on the road today,” said mike Walker, City Of Fredericton roadway operations.“We also make sure that everything's fueled up, and ready for when the full plowing begins.”

Dieppe mayor Yvon Lapierre said the city already scheduled people to work through the night and they will add on overtime if necessary.

Significant snowfall is expected for most of New Brunswick, with some areas potentially seeing 30 centimetres by Wednesday morning.

And then for some, rain and freezing temperatures, which could be a messy mix for driving conditions.

The city is also reminding residents not to park on municipal streets citywide, as the overnight parking ban will be in effect between midnight and 7 a.m., as will also be the case in many other Maritime cities.

A parking ban also in place in Halifax.

While much of the snow and ice that covered city streets last week has melted or been cleared away, city officials are not taking any chances tonight.

There, the parking ban is in effect from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m.

For N.B. Power, the storm's real threat is the unknown.

“With significant snowfall, it's mostly we never know what can happen,” said NB Power spokeswoman Sheila Legace.“It’s accumulation - it's accumulation on the equipment, on the lines that could cause some damage.”

The power utility says that it is actively monitoring the storm, and that crews are ready to respond to outages that could result from the bad weather.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Jessica Ng.