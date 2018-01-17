

CTV Atlantic





Parts of the Maritimes are facing warnings as wintry weather blankets the region with upwards of 15-centimetres of snow and rain in the forecast.

Snow started falling early Wednesday prompting some Nova Scotia schools to dismiss students in the morning.

Roads became slippery and police across the province were warning motorists to slow down as they responded to a number of collisions throughout the day.

A trailer overturned on Highway 102 in Halifax between exits 4 and 5 southbound. The trailer was eventually upright and towed later into the day.

Emergency crews responded to the scene of a truck that left Highway 118 and landed in a ditch. Highway 107 was also shut down between exits 20 and 21 because of a motor vehicle accident.

Halifax Transit has reported that they’ll be running around 10 to 20 minutes behind schedule Wednesday evening. The parking ban is in effect in the Halifax area from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m.

A low pressure system south of Cape Cod will bring heavy snow Wednesday into the evening across Nova Scotia, P.E.I. and southern NB.

Nova Scotia, as well as Queens and Kings County on P.E.I., are under snowfall warnings and can expect anywhere between 15 to 25-centimetres of snow Wednesday, ending Thursday morning.

Southern and central portions of Nova Scotia can expect a changeover from snow to freezing rain into the evening.

In coastal regions of southwestern Nova Scotia, a changeover to rain is likely to occur Wednesday night.

Along with the snow, wind gusts will range between 40 to 60-kilometres per hour across Nova Scotia, P.E.I., and along the Fundy coast of New Brunswick. These high winds will result in blowing snow, which could mean reduced visibility.

A “Les Suêtes wind warning” has been issued for Inverness County – Mabou and North, on Cape Breton island where winds will pick up Wednesday evening and gust between 90 to 110-kiometres per hour and diminish the next morning.

Southern New Brunswick is very close to meeting “snowfall warning” criteria, with 10 to15-centimetres of snow on the way.

Northern New Brunswick can expect anywhere from 5 to 10-centimetres as well.

Skies are expected to clear across the region Thursday morning, with sun back by the afternoon.