SYDNEY, N.S. -- A Maritime goalie equaled an impressive Quebec league milestone Wednesday night, moving his name ahead of the likes of Patrick Roy and Martin Brodeur.

Colten Ellis tied the QMJHL's record for most shutouts all-time and there may be plenty more to come.

Ellis has won nearly 100 Quebec league games and almost one in five has been by shutout.

Wednesday night's win over the Cape Breton Eagles was his seventeenth clean sheet -- tying a league record.

The Charlottetown Islanders goalie didn't give the record much thought before tying it.

"I think it was brought up a couple of months ago, but it wasn't something that was in the back of my head," Ellis said.

Ellis, who hails from River Denys, N.S., has more Quebec league shutouts than four-time Stanley Cup winner Patrick Roy or all-time NHL wins leader Martin Brodeur. He also has more than Roberto Luongo or Marc-Andre Fleury.

"Obviously, they're some of the best to ever play," said Ellis.

Long-time sports broadcaster John Moore remembers seeing Ellis play in bantam says he could tell early on that the kid from rural Cape Breton would be a great junior goalie.

While the NHL legends mentioned earlier played in a higher scoring Q league when shutouts were rare, Moore points out they had an advantage that Ellis didn't.

"He missed almost two months of a season with a meniscus tear," Moore said. "So, he missed a number of games. Some of the goaltenders you refer to certainly had far more starts."

The best moment of Ellis's final junior season may have come off the ice when the 20-year-old signed an entry-level contract with the St. Louis Blues earlier this month.

"It's pretty surreal," Ellis said. "I don't know if it's really sunk in yet, and I don't know if it ever will!"

Ellis said that growing up in a small town meant that he had to travel a lot to practise and play, so he's used to a long road, like the one that lies ahead of him making the NHL.

Moore says it all just might pay off as Ellis realizes his dream of playing in the NHL.

"Knowing the person as I do, I certainly believe that yes, he could be a regular in the national hockey league at some point," Moore said.

As for Ellis, he has an immediate goal in mind.

"We have our sights set on a championship here, and that's what we're going to do here in Charlottetown," Ellis said.

He needs one more shutout to hold the record outright, though what he's accomplished already is an inspiration to others growing up in small communities.

"It really is," Moore said. "Colten Ellis is a great story, and for those of us who have been watching him for the last five, six, seven years, we're not surprised and I think there's lots of good story ahead."