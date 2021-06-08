HALIFAX -- For the second straight day, some New Brunswick schools closed early because of heat and humidity.

"We are absolutely committed, first off, to protecting the most vulnerable kids," said Education Minister Dominic Cardy. "And with teachers, we're making things as easy as possible for them."

In Nova Scotia, some classes were moved outside. Chris Boulter from the Tri-County Regional Centre for Education said air-quality issues are a major concern.

"We encourage schools to open classroom windows to promote air circulation," said Boulter. "Fans are allowed, if they are positioned, in front of a window or door to draw fresh air into the room."

Hot weather also presents health hazards for seniors.

"With COVID, because they are forced to stay inside, it's even more of a problem," said seniors advocate Bill VanGorder, who added the windows in some seniors facilities are not designed to allow for the installation of air-conditioning units. "So they can't put them in."

At the Millstone Pub in Dartmouth, heat and limited capacity brought on by the pandemic, are proving to be a complicated mix.

"We are at about 60 per cent of what the patio would normally be," said owner Adam MacCullough. "So we are turning some people away."

Monique Kelemen from Adsum House said limited space has caused women who are seeking emergency shelter, to sometimes get turned away.

"They may not have a sheltered place," said Kelemen, who added the pandemic has caused other ways to escape the heat to be limited. "Like a mall, or going to the public library, which isn't open, doesn't exist. There are no cooling centres."

Kelemen said COVID-19 and this hot weather have made an already difficult situation even worse.