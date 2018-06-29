

It’s not just the heat, it’s the humidity – and the length of time the warmth and humidity will be lingering around that is prompting warnings for people to be careful.

It's the kind of weather that straddles the line between perfect and dangerous.

The year's first real stretch of extreme heat is already prompting health warnings, as many plan to spend as much time as possible outside this long weekend.

It’s so hot Nova Scotia has adopted a new heat alert system warning people of what’s to come.

New Brunswick implemented a province-wide system two years ago.

Canada day festivities are preparing too.

“I’ve been doing this even for a number of years and I’d always take heat over rain,” said Paul Wentzell of Fredericton’s Canada Day organizing committee.

But the heat will bring an extra challenge.

“Saturday night and Sunday people need to drink lots of water, but we’ll have lots of food vendors on site with lots of beverages to drink.”

Finding ways to cope will be crucial says Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer.

“None of us are really acclimatized to this, so when it hits us, our bodies haven't had much time to adjust, so we're all at some risk,” Strang said. “But, it's the young, the elderly, and people with chronic conditions at greater risk.”

The strategies to beat the heat are as varied as the population, and they’ve already begun.

