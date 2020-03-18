HALIFAX -- Thousands of university students across the Maritimes are being asked to move out of their residences by the end of this week.

The University of New Brunswick has asked all students living in residence to move out if they are able, by 5 p.m. on March 18.

The directive comes after confirmation that two of the province’s presumptive cases of COVID-19 are individuals connected to UNB’s Fredericton campus.

UNB says that only individuals who are unable to leave residences for specific reasons will remain on campuses, including international students who are unable to leave or those who are experiencing illness.

Also in Fredericton, St. Thomas University is asking students to return home from residences if possible. Residences and Food Services will remain open for those students who cannot go home, including international student.

St. Thomas University is also asking any student exhibiting symptoms to avoid travel and take steps to self-isolate, including contacting the Residence Life Office.

In Halifax, Dalhousie University and the University of King’s College are both asking students living in residence who are able to move out to do so as soon as possible, no later than Sunday, March 22. Those who are able to move out by March 22 will receive a prorated refund of their room and meal plan deposited to their student account.

Dalhousie residences will remain open for those who are unable to leave for reasons such as international travel or personal circumstances. Dining halls will also remain opens and are taking additional measures to ensure cleanliness.

Saint Mary’s University is advising students to make every effort to return home, wherever possible. Students must email residence.housing@smu.ca of plans to leave and check out of residence. A pro-rated refund for residence and meal plan fees will be provided to students who check out of residence.

Residences and residence-related services such as the dining hall remain available for those students who are unable to return home at this time.

Mount Saint Vincent University will be closing residences as of noon on Saturday, March 21. Students who are able to move out before then are encouraged to do so and will receive a pro-rated refund for room and meal plan fees.

Students who cannot return home due to extenuating circumstances (for example, international travel restrictions or exceptional personal circumstances) will be able to stay and should be in touch with Residence Life as soon as possible. Students who stay in Residence may need to be relocated.

Acadia University has closed to the general public as of March 17, with exceptions in pl,ace for those transporting students, delivering goods and approved contractors. Students have been encouraged to make their way home as soon as they can arrange. Residences will remain open until April 19 (as scheduled) for students who need to stay on campus. Students who remain on campus will continue to have access to modified and limited services.

Cape Breton University campus is closed to the general public/external community, but remains open for CBU students, faculty and staff.

Cape Breton University residence buildings continue to remain open, however the university is encouraging any students who have the ability to return to do so. Students who return home will be able to do so without financial penalty and are asked to please contact Doug Connors, Director of Housing, Food and Ancillary Services.

For students who are unable to return home, essential services will continue to be offered. At this time, Harris Hall dining is limited to students with a 5 or 7-day meal plan only. Guest privileges in residence continue to be suspended until further notice.

St. Francis Xavier University has been closed to the public since March 15, with an exception in place for parents picking up students. Residences will remain open until April 5, but all students who are able to return home are encouraged to do so.

St. Francis Xavier University students who are not able to return home are able to stay in residence, and encouraged to abide by social distancing. The university reserves the right to move students to another residence in effort to preserve student safety, and 10 additional cleaning staff have been hired to increase the frequency of disinfection procedures around campus.

Mount Allison University in Sackville, N.B. are also encouraging all students to move out of residence by Sunday, March 22. The University is closing to the general public on March 18, but visitors who are picking up students from residence will be permitted on campus.

Residences at the University of Prince Edward Island are remaining open. Campus remains open, but has moved to essential services delivery at this time.

Holland College in Charlottetown, P.E.I, also has residences remaining open at this time. Students living in residences who would like to return home are encouraged to do so, but the residences will remain open.