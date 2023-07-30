Marking Emancipation Day in New Brunswick

Inside a replica 1800s home at Kings Landing historic site, lies a world of history not often taught in the Maritimes. The history of Black New Brunswickers and the significance of Aug. 1, Emancipation Day.

Ralph Thomas with the New Brunswick Black Historical Society visits The Gordon House every year to share that story.

"Emancipation which represents when there was an end put to slavery in different parts of the British Empire,” Thomas said.

"It is very important that black history be told to the New Brunswick people,” Thomas said.

“Here in New Brunswick are some great discoveries that were made and some hard working people who made a difference, and they made a difference for not only black people they made a difference for the whole community,” he said.

Emancipation Day marks when slavery was abolished in 1834 in British colonies, including Canada.

"History is very important especially with the black folks,” Thomas lamented.

“If we do not talk about it, and we do not put in writing, and have it done so that everybody can have an opportunity to find out just by us having this history,” he said.

Kings landing historic site tells the history of New Brunswick between 1820 to 1920s New Brunswick.

"I've been here in Kings Landing bringing the black history story since 2009,” Thomas said.

“It was a matter of people sitting down at the table and saying we do not have enough black representation in this spot,” he said.

The Gordon house is the first historical house depicting a Black family in Atlantic Canada.

"We want to assist in telling the important story of black New Brunswickers throughout history,” said Evelyn Fidler, Kings Landing director of heritage resources.

“Our history involves many different people, so this is our part in helping tell their story,” she said.

Thomas hopes representation like this will expand the provinces knowledge for the future.

"We've been talking about getting black history in school for a long time, but talking and doing is a different thing,” Thomas said.

“We decided that hey we at the black history society said hey lets do something about it, lets find out about the missing people that wasn't even mentioned and they were a part of building the beautiful New Brunswick that' s here now," he said.

