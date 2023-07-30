Marking Emancipation Day in New Brunswick
Inside a replica 1800s home at Kings Landing historic site, lies a world of history not often taught in the Maritimes. The history of Black New Brunswickers and the significance of Aug. 1, Emancipation Day.
Ralph Thomas with the New Brunswick Black Historical Society visits The Gordon House every year to share that story.
"Emancipation which represents when there was an end put to slavery in different parts of the British Empire,” Thomas said.
"It is very important that black history be told to the New Brunswick people,” Thomas said.
“Here in New Brunswick are some great discoveries that were made and some hard working people who made a difference, and they made a difference for not only black people they made a difference for the whole community,” he said.
Emancipation Day marks when slavery was abolished in 1834 in British colonies, including Canada.
"History is very important especially with the black folks,” Thomas lamented.
“If we do not talk about it, and we do not put in writing, and have it done so that everybody can have an opportunity to find out just by us having this history,” he said.
Kings landing historic site tells the history of New Brunswick between 1820 to 1920s New Brunswick.
"I've been here in Kings Landing bringing the black history story since 2009,” Thomas said.
“It was a matter of people sitting down at the table and saying we do not have enough black representation in this spot,” he said.
The Gordon house is the first historical house depicting a Black family in Atlantic Canada.
"We want to assist in telling the important story of black New Brunswickers throughout history,” said Evelyn Fidler, Kings Landing director of heritage resources.
“Our history involves many different people, so this is our part in helping tell their story,” she said.
Thomas hopes representation like this will expand the provinces knowledge for the future.
"We've been talking about getting black history in school for a long time, but talking and doing is a different thing,” Thomas said.
“We decided that hey we at the black history society said hey lets do something about it, lets find out about the missing people that wasn't even mentioned and they were a part of building the beautiful New Brunswick that' s here now," he said.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Global warming could mean longer La Nina events, which bring cold, wet Canadian winters: study
A new study suggests that the world will see multi-year La Niña events occur more frequently under global warming, likely contributing to a higher risk of extreme weather.
Scientists discover antibodies capable of stopping several coronaviruses, potentially preventing future outbreaks
Scientists have discovered antibodies that can neutralize virtually all known variants of the COVID-19 virus, potentially preventing future coronavirus outbreaks.
Transportation Safety Board begins investigation into Alberta plane crash that left 6 dead
RCMP in Alberta say six people have died in a small plane crash in a mountainous area west of Calgary. Transportation Safety Board spokesman Liam MacDonald said the aircraft was a single-engine Piper PA-32, and the board is sending investigators to the scene.
Evacuation orders issued due to wildfire near Osoyoos, B.C.
Hundreds have been ordered to evacuate due to an out-of-control wildfire burning near Osoyoos, B.C.
Mother, boyfriend charged with abduction in B.C. Amber Alert case after being found in Alberta
The mother of two children who were the subject of an Amber Alert in B.C., as well as her boyfriend, have been charged with abduction after they were found on a rural property in Alberta.
A concertgoer threw a drink at Cardi B while she was performing on stage, so she fought back
Audience members at concerts in recent months have continued a pattern of throwing objects at artists who are on stage performing, and rapper Cardi B has had enough. On Saturday, the rapper was on stage at Drai's Beach Club in Las Vegas when an audience member appeared to throw a drink at her.
In summer heat, bear spotted in Southern California backyard Jacuzzi
With the summer heat wave in full swing in Southern California, a backyard pool is a tempting place to take a dip. Even for a bear.
Child dies after being hit by falling tree at B.C. campground
A child has died after being hit by a falling tree at a campground in B.C., officials confirmed.
Metro strike continues, nearly 30 Toronto-area stores closed
Several Metro locations across the Greater Toronto Area remain closed today as thousands of workers at the grocery chain enter day two of a strike.
Toronto
-
Metro strike continues, nearly 30 Toronto-area stores closed
Several Metro locations across the Greater Toronto Area remain closed today as thousands of workers at the grocery chain enter day two of a strike.
-
Remembering SARSfest, the concert that revived Toronto, 20 years later
Twenty years ago, Toronto was reeling from the deadly SARS epidemic that severely impacted the local economy.
-
Chow's silence 'deafening' in wake of violence against Toronto police officers: TPA
Mayor Olivia Chow is being called out for her 'deafening' silence in the wake of recent violence against Toronto police and is being urged to publicly voice her support to the officers.
Calgary
-
'Dogs just bring people together': It's the doggy days of summer at Eau Claire Market
If it seemed like everyone and their dog was out Saturday strolling around Eau Claire Market, that's because it was the Day of the Dog.
-
Newcomers build comfort level through ballet
For six weeks, a group of Calgary newcomers has been taking dance classes with Alberta Ballet. Saturday was their final class.
-
'You can see the hope': Hundreds of kids choose free bikes at Forest Lawn Community Centre
It was a great day for a bike ride, and hundreds of Calgary kids got their own set of wheels Saturday to go for one.
Montreal
-
'Returning to India means death': Montreal couple fights imminent deportation
Rajvinder Kaur and her husband Randhir Singh are spending what could be their last few weeks in Canada, fighting their imminent deportation back to India.
-
Fatal Sunday on the water: two drown in separate incidents near Quebec City
A man in his 50s from Chateau-Richer, a small town near Quebec City, is fighting for his life being found unconscious near a body of water.
-
Man arrested after woman seen tied to tree in Sherbrooke
A 52-year-old man is in custody after a woman was seen bruised and tied to a tree in a wooded area in Sherbrooke, Que., on Saturday.
Edmonton
-
Mother, boyfriend charged with abduction in B.C. Amber Alert case after being found in Alberta
The mother of two children who were the subject of an Amber Alert in B.C., as well as her boyfriend, have been charged with abduction after they were found on a rural property in Alberta.
-
Street racing may be behind fatal southeast Edmonton crash: EPS
Police say street racing may be behind a crash that left a 21-year-old man dead and five others injured early Saturday morning on 17 Street in southeast Edmonton.
-
B.C. Lions add to Elks' misery with 27-0 victory in Edmonton
The Elks have taken sole possession of the worst run of home losses in North American professional sports history.
Northern Ontario
-
OPP seize $128K in drugs coming off the Polar Bear Express
Provincial police in northern Ontario arrested a 47-year-old man from Moosonee with a large quantity of suspected fentanyl, which they transported by train from Cochrane to Moose Factory.
-
Michigan woman donates rare Dionne Quintuplets memorabilia to northern Ont. museum
A Michigan woman is hoping to keep the story of the Dionne Quintuplets alive through donating a large collection of artifacts to the museum in Callander, Ont.
-
Impaired driver rolled ATV in northern Ont., police say
A 50-year-old man from West Nipissing has been charged with impaired driving and other offences following an incident on Thursday.
London
-
'It’s a fantastic conclusion to a hard fought battle': Local migrant farm workers compensated ten years after illegal DNA sweep
It's compensation a decade in the making. In London, Ont. Sunday, migrant farm workers were given their $7,500 settlement cheques after recently winning a 2015 Human Rights Tribunal case against the OPP and the Ministry of the Solicitor General.
-
Sarnia, Ont. police delete tweet about woman's shoplifting arrest following backlash
Sarnia police have removed a Twitter post about a woman who was arrested for allegedly shoplifting food and cleaning supplies, acknowledging that it was 'not in keeping' with their 'internal and community expectations.'
-
Suspect sought after triple stabbing sends youths to hospital, Huron OPP say
Police are investigating after a stabbing incident sent three youths to hospital in the early morning hours of Sunday. One of the victims was later transported to London's Victoria Hospital via air ambulance where they remain.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba woman wanted for parental abduction may be in Ontario: police
A Manitoba woman who is wanted for allegedly abducting her daughter may be in Ontario, according to the Stratford Police Service (SPS).
-
Downburst caused Beausejour destruction, not tornado: research group
A downburst was the cause of destruction during a storm in Beausejour last week – not a tornado.
-
Winnipeg, Brandon Liquor Marts closed Sunday amid strike action
All Winnipeg and Brandon Liquor Marts are closed on Sunday amid the continued strike action.
Ottawa
-
OC Transpo introducing new R1 Express route as O-Train shutdown enters a third week
OC Transpo is introducing a new R1 Express route between Blair Station and downtown Ottawa this week, as the O-Train shutdown enters a third week.
-
Hwy. 417 in Ottawa's west end expected to reopen for Monday morning commute
The Queensway has been closed between Woodroffe Avenue and Greenbank Road since 11 p.m. Friday as crews install a new pedestrian bridge linking the Queensview LRT station and Baxter Road.
-
20 things to do in Ottawa in August
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at 20 things to do in Ottawa and Gatineau during the month of August.
Saskatoon
-
Knife threatening incident ends with Taser deployment: Saskatoon police
A Saskatoon man is facing several charges after allegedly threatening people with a knife Saturday night.
-
Saskatoon Foodtruck wars vendors feeling the pinch of inflation
The sound of deep-fryer sizzling has never been so expensive for Jacko Garcia.
-
Tight job market impacting City of Saskatoon summer programs
The City of Saskatoon has been struggling this year with its seasonal employment opportunities, impacting the city’s summer pool and parks programs for kids.
Vancouver
-
Mother, boyfriend charged with abduction in B.C. Amber Alert case after being found in Alberta
The mother of two children who were the subject of an Amber Alert in B.C., as well as her boyfriend, have been charged with abduction after they were found on a rural property in Alberta.
-
Child dies after being hit by falling tree at B.C. campground
A child has died after being hit by a falling tree at a campground in B.C., officials confirmed.
-
Evacuation orders issued due to wildfire near Osoyoos, B.C.
Hundreds have been ordered to evacuate due to an out-of-control wildfire burning near Osoyoos, B.C.
Regina
-
'Being someone important': Bold Eagle program shows off cadets at Sask. pow-wow
The Bold Eagle military program performed a special presentation at the Kawacatoose First Nation pow-wow.
-
Regina police investigate early morning death
Several police cars and a coroner van blocked off traffic in the early hours of Saturday in downtown Regina for a homicide investigation.
-
Riders fall to Argos in Touchdown Atlantic re-match
The Riders failed to get past the Argos for a second year in a row, marking a 31-13 loss on the day.
Vancouver Island
-
Entangled humpback whale reported off the coast of Tofino
On July 22, an entangled humpback whale was reported to be seen off the coast of Leonard Lighthouse, near Tofino.
-
Mother, boyfriend charged with abduction in B.C. Amber Alert case after being found in Alberta
The mother of two children who were the subject of an Amber Alert in B.C., as well as her boyfriend, have been charged with abduction after they were found on a rural property in Alberta.
-
Victoria seniors attacked after approaching man lighting grass on fire
Two seniors were assaulted in Victoria on Wednesday evening after they approached a man who was lighting grass on fire in front of their apartment building, the Victoria Police Department said.