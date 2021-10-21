Marking half a century since the Donald Marshall Jr. case shocked Cape Breton

SYDNEY, N.S. -

It's been 50 years since a murder and wrongful conviction in Cape Breton made headlines and sparked change coast to coast.

Though Donald Marshall Jr. is dead, the story of what happened that night half a century ago, and in the years following, is still known across generations of Canadians.

The incident, which happened half a century ago in Sydney, N.S.'s Wentmouth Park, changed the lives of those who were there that night, and the entire country.

It was on May 28, 1971 that Marshall and friend Sandy Seale were walking in the park, when Seale was stabbed to death.

"It's a strange thing because I'm 46-years-old, and when this whole event happened I wasn't even alive for it," said Colleen D'Orsay, Marshall's widow.

Marshall would spend 12 years in prison for the stabbing death, a crime he didn't commit.

"Now they've totally changed the way that disclosure happens, the way youth are interviewed, and what can happen around that it is so very important," says D'orsay.

"He is someone that has taught all of us when you fall down, and fall down repeatedly, how do you pick yourself up and make the best of your situation?"

Jeff Ward is general manager of the Membertou Heritage Park where eel nets seized from Marshall during a fishing dispute in the late 1990's are on display.

"We honour him for standing up and being there for our people," says Ward.

In a landmark ruling in 1999, the Supreme Court of Canada upheld Marshall's right to fish.

Between that and the overturning of Marshall's murder conviction in 1983, Ward says Marshall made his mark in changing how people look at systemic racism against Indigenous people.

"If you don't know your history you are bound to repeat it," says Ward.

But despite Marshall's legacy, the outcome hasn't been all positive.

Marshall and D'Orsay has a 14-year-old son named after him, who is still experiencing some difficulties.

"He will get people threatening him because of what's happening with the fisheries, or they'll say you're going to go to jail just like your dad did, you're no good," said D'Orsay.

Eventually Roy Ebsary was charged and convicted of the murder that night in Wentworth Park, but the ripple effect of Marshall's wrongful conviction is still felt coast to coast 50 years later.