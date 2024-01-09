Martins Point, N.S., man seriously injured in ATV crash: RCMP

A Martins Point, N.S., man was seriously injured in an ATV crash on Monday, according to a news release from the RCMP.

RCMP and emergency health services responded to an ATV crash off the Chester Connection trail near Barkhouse Road.

The driver was launched from the ATV when the vehicle hit a rock, police say.

The 25-year-old driver suffered serious injuries. He was transported to a South Shore hospital before he was airlifted to Halifax, police say.

The investigation continues.

