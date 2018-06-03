

CTV Atlantic





Nova Scotia RCMP say a 76-year-old man is dead after his all-terrain vehicle went off the road Saturday evening in Martins River, N.S.

Lunenburg RCMP say they received a call at 6:29 p.m. Saturday, of an ATV collision on Shingle Mill Rd. in Martins River.

When officers arrived, they found the ATV's driver trapped under the vehicle. Police say the ATV appears to have gone off the edge of the road.

The driver, a 76-year-old man from Martins River, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was involved in the collision. The investigation is ongoing.