Masking requirement to remain in Nova Scotia's public schools until May long weekend
Students in Nova Scotia will need to continue wearing masks in public schools until at least the May long weekend.
In a news release Wednesday, Becky Druhan, the minister of Education and Early Childhood Development, says students, staff, outside service providers, volunteers and visitors must continue to wear a mask during school instructional hours and on school buses.
Druhan adds the requirement will be reassessed closer to May 20.
"Throughout the pandemic, we've worked with public health to keep kids in schools. Our approach has allowed us to keep schools open for most of the year and allowed our students to continue in-person learning," says Druhan.
"I know it hasn't been easy, but I'd like to thank the teachers, staff, students and families for their hard work and commitment to children's learning and well-being."
The release says students and staff will continue to be supplied masks, as well as rapid testing kits as needed.
The province also continues to ask students, staff and visitors to public schools to follow core public health measures, including getting vaccinated if eligible, staying home if feeling unwell, following the COVID-19 daily checklist, and washing and sanitizing hands frequently.
On March 21, Nova Scotia lifted most of its COVID-19 restrictions, with some exceptions, including the requirement to mask in public schools.
Masks first became mandatory in most indoor public places in Nova Scotia on July 31, 2020.
Masking in Nova Scotia is also still required in health-care settings, long-term care homes, adult residential centres, and other high-risk settings, such as provincial jails.
