Masks required in Nova Scotia public schools until May long weekend

Students and staff in Nova Scotia will need to continue wearing masks in public schools until at least the long weekend in May.

In a news release Wednesday, Education and Early Childhood Development Minister Becky Druhan said students, staff, outside service providers, volunteers and visitors must continue to wear a mask during school instructional hours and on school buses.

Druhan said the decision to extend the mask mandate "supports operational considerations" and will be reassessed closer to May 20.

"Throughout the pandemic, we've worked with public health to keep kids in schools. Our approach has allowed us to keep schools open for most of the year and allowed our students to continue in-person learning," said Druhan.

"I know it hasn't been easy, but I'd like to thank the teachers, staff, students and families for their hard work and commitment to children's learning and well-being."

Masks and rapid testing kits will continue to be available to staff and students, as needed.

The province is urging students, staff and visitors to public schools to continue to follow core public health measures, such as getting vaccinated if eligible, staying home if feeling unwell, following the COVID-19 daily checklist, and washing and sanitizing hands frequently.

On March 21, Nova Scotia lifted most of its COVID-19 restrictions, including mask mandates in most public places. There were some exceptions, including the requirement to wear masks in public schools.

Masks first became mandatory in most indoor public places in Nova Scotia on July 31, 2020.

Masks are also still required in health-care settings, long-term care homes, adult residential centres, and other high-risk settings, such as provincial jails, in Nova Scotia.