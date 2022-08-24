Masks won’t be mandatory, extracurriculars back in full swing when N.S. schools reopen

Students will not be required to wear masks and will be able to take part in a full range of activities when Nova Scotia schools reopen next month.

The province of Nova Scotia released its latest pandemic back-to-school plan Wednesday.

The province says the plan for the 2022-23 school year was made in consultation with Public Health. It recommends students and staff get vaccinated, stay home if they’re sick and sanitize hands and high-touch surfaces.

Schools will clean high-touch surfaces, provide hand sanitizer and masks. Masks will not be mandatory, but the province says students who decide to wear them will be supported.

Extracurricular activities, such as band, clubs, sports and field trips, will be back in full swing.

“This is an exciting time of year for students, especially now with a return of extracurriculars that are so vital to the education experience. As always, we keep safety and the health of our students and staff as our highest priority and will remain in close contact with Public Health,” said Nova Scotia Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development Becky Druhan in a news release.

New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island have yet to release their back-to-school plans.