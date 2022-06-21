Massive march in Shubenacadie held to honour residential school survivors
Massive march in Shubenacadie held to honour residential school survivors
Hundreds gathered in Shubenacadie, N.S., Tuesday to take part in the "March for Survivors," honouring residential school survivors.
The starting point for the march was the Maritime's only residential school that existed until 1967.
Tara Lewis, the event's organizer, marched with her father, Elmer Lewis -- a residential school survivor who lived at the school seven decades ago when he was just five years old.
“I went here twice, first for five years,” said Elmer Lewis. “I went home for a year, and then I got out in 1962.”
Elmer Lewis believes in healing and the spirit of reconciliation, but says the memories of what he endured still linger.
“You were not allowed to feel, and you had no feeling for anything,” said Elmer Lewis. “Your feelings were beat out of you.”
Lewis said, as he processes the trauma from his childhood, he does so asking for one thing.
“Acknowledgement of what happened,” said Elmer Lewis.
As for the message Tara Lewis hopes others will take away from Tuesday's march, she said the themes are tied to her people’s history.
"In Kamloops, the discovery of 215 children -- that woke up a nation and my dad was fortunate to tell his stories. A lot of survivors don't necessarily share their stories because it's reliving their trauma and it's hard for others," said Tara Lewis. "But I believe that was part of my dad's healing and part of our healing."
“We are still here despite his trauma and his abuse, he made it so we have a better life. And I am here for it.”
There were intergenerational contributions that are also resonating on this day.
Landyn Toney joined the march last July. Landyn’s "Journey of Awareness" lasted six days and almost 200 kilometres. It was a remarkable effort for a 12-year-old boy.
“I can’t really put words to it, to be honest,” said his mother Marsha McClellan.” I love it that he is so cultural.”
For Elmer Lewis, National Indigenous Peoples Day stands for one overriding principle.
“Free at last and I always remembered June 21 as Freedom Day,” said Lewis.
A day of peace, healing, reconciliation and a day to march together, added Lewis.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
UPDATED | Jury concludes Bill Cosby sexually abused teenager in 1975
Jurors at a civil trial found Tuesday that Bill Cosby sexually abused a 16-year-old girl at the Playboy Mansion in 1975.
2 Canadians killed in Mexico originally from Quebec
CTV News has confirmed the identities of two people found dead from knife wounds at a resort in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, on Tuesday.
Is it time for a 'gas tax holiday' in Canada?
As fuel prices reach record highs and drive inflation, there have been growing calls for governments to temporarily suspend or reduce gas taxes. CTVNews.ca spoke with experts on whether a gas tax holiday makes sense in Canada.
Airlines must be accountable for flight problems: transport minister
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says airlines must take ownership of the travel turbulence playing out at airports across the country.
These are the most expensive Canadian cities to rent a home
A new report outlines the most expensive places in Canada to rent in June, including cities like Toronto and Vancouver averaging over $1,800 a month for a one-bedroom apartment.
OECD projects the global economy will weaken sharply - where does Canada stand?
A recent report by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development shows a grim projection of the global economy, torn by the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s war against Ukraine.
Mandatory quarantine still a hurdle for unvaccinated Canadians hoping to go abroad
Although experts expect relaxing Canada's travel rules will be a boon for the domestic tourism sector, they note the continued requirements for unvaccinated Canadians crossing the border could limit their ability to roam abroad as they still have to quarantine for 14 days upon return.
Fight the bite: How to defend against mosquitoes this summer
CTVNews.ca speaks with an expert about how best to limit your exposure to mosquitoes, what factors attract them to you, and how to mitigate them.
Police watchdog clears Vancouver officers who fired non-lethal rounds at 'Freedom Convoy' protesters
Ontario’s police watchdog has cleared two Vancouver police officers who fired non-lethal rounds at two protesters in Ottawa during the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests.
Toronto
-
Businesses evacuated due to 'active explosion' at equipment facility in Toronto
A number of Etobicoke businesses were evacuated after a fire ignited outside an equipment rental businesses on Tuesday afternoon, engulfing dozens of propane tanks.
-
Two hospitals say they will not remove Muzzo family name
Two hospitals that have received donations from the family of Marco Muzzo, the drunk driver who killed three children and their grandfather in a 2015 crash, say they will not remove his family’s name from their institutions.
-
Girl, 15, charged after Toronto school closed for year due to threat
A 15-year-old girl has been arrested and charged after an anonymous threat prompted officials at Toronto’s Branksome Hall to end the school year early.
Calgary
-
Kenney shuffles cabinet after 3 ministers quit to run for UCP leadership
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney made some changes to his cabinet on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Canadians to pay more for milk, dairy products as prices increase again
The price of milk in Canada is on the rise again with the second increase in a year set to take place in September.
-
BMO Centre expansion on schedule, Stampede visitors to get early glimpse
Once complete, the expanded BMO Centre will be one of the largest convention centres in Western Canada as well as Stampede Park's tallest permanent building.
Montreal
-
Executives at Montreal-based Pornhub resign, a year and a half into criticism storm
The two men who have headed Montreal-based porn empire Pornhub for more than a decade, including one who co-founded it, stepped down Tuesday.
-
Teenage girl found dead on the shore near Montreal's Mercier Bridge
The Montreal coroner's office is investigating the cause of death after a teenage girl was found dead on the shore near the Mercier Bridge.
-
Frustration at the Montreal passport office as large crowd draws police presence
Montreal police were called to the downtown passport office Tuesday morning after a large crowd gathered waiting for appointments, with tensions running high.
Edmonton
-
AHS moving Addiction Recovery Centre out of downtown Edmonton
A downtown Edmonton facility that offers 24-hour detox services to people with alcohol and drug addictions is being moved to the outskirts of the city.
-
Kenney shuffles cabinet after 3 ministers quit to run for UCP leadership
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney made some changes to his cabinet on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Rural Alberta homeowner accused of shooting at man trying to steal gas: RCMP
Two men are facing charges after an attempted gas theft preceded a shooting in rural Alberta, RCMP announced Tuesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Timmins man describes shock of driving into a sinkhole
Mike Fortin of Timmins has had a rough couple of days, culminating Monday when he drove into a newly created sinkhole just metres from his home.
-
Sault celebrates National Indigenous Peoples Day
People of all ages and cultural backgrounds gathered near the St. Marys River on Tuesday as Batchewana First Nation commemorated National Indigenous Peoples Day with a powwow
-
Splash park to operate in Sudbury's Bell Park in July
An inflatable water park will open on Ramsey Lake in early July, Greater Sudbury said Tuesday.
London
-
'Hoping this gives women the bravery to call': London woman one of 10 complainants against former St. Thomas music teacher
A London, Ont. woman is coming forward as one of nearly a dozen alleged victims of a former music teacher who's facing multiple criminal charges of child pornography, voyeurism and human trafficking, according to police.
-
London man wins $11-million lottery jackpot
A London, Ont. man says he has big plans after winning just over $11-million in the May 14 Lotto 6/49 draw.
-
Restaurants seek more time before ditching plastics
First it was lockdowns, then inflation, and now many in the restaurant and hospitality industry are facing another challenge — how to replace single use plastics with something more environmentally friendly without having to hike prices too much.
Winnipeg
-
'Disturbed and disappointed': WRHA, Winnipeg police investigating abuse allegations at personal care home
The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA) and police are investigating abuse allegations against two healthcare aides at a personal care home who remained at work nearly four months after a whistleblower came forward.
-
Three teens charged following shooting at Red River Exhibition: Winnipeg police
Three teens have been charged in connection to a shooting at the Red River Exhibition that sent a 16-year-old to hospital Monday night.
-
Remains found in Brady Road landfill confirmed as Rebecca Contois
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service confirmed on Tuesday that the remains found at the Brady Road Resource Management Facility earlier this month of a Winnipeg woman who officers allege was the victim of a homicide.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa schools skip playing ‘O Canada’ on National Indigenous Peoples Day
Schools in Ottawa’s largest school board did not play ‘O Canada’ to start the day on Tuesday in recognition of National Indigenous Peoples Day.
-
'It's unending:' Ottawa doctor says shortages are creating burnout
Fifteen minutes after the Meadowlands Family Health Centre opened its doors Tuesday morning, family physician Dr. Barry Dworkin was already staring at appointments with roughly 20 patients.
-
Sergeant-at-arms 'flabbergasted' at Ottawa police inaction on harassment amid convoy
The sergeant-at-arms for the House of Commons says he was "flabbergasted" at how the Ottawa police allowed the harassment of members of Parliament and staffers to go on during the protests against COVID-19 restrictions in the capital earlier this year.
Saskatoon
-
Scammer called cabs for Saskatoon man with dementia so he could withdraw and mail thousands
Two siblings in Saskatoon allege their father was taken advantage of and caught in a fraud scam earlier this month.
-
Saskatoon church couldn't repel 'flood of biblical proportions'
After a wild weather ride in Saskatoon Monday, the aftermath is now being assessed.
-
After Saskatoon downpour, here are 3 steps to protect your basement from flooding
Saskatoon saw up to 75 millimetres of rain in southeast neighbourhoods on Monday afternoon, flooding streets and basements — which can lead to devastating damage and expensive repairs.
Vancouver
-
'I want that place shut down’: B.C. mother speaks out after son's fatal overdose at recovery house
Corbin Fehr, who would have celebrated his 26th birthday this month, passed away in April after a fatal overdose. His mom claims his death could have been avoided if he received better care at the B.C. recovery house where he was staying.
-
Amanda Todd case: Teen's name turned up on hard drive seized during Dutch police search, investigator testifies
The jury trial of a man accused of sextorting B.C. teen Amanda Todd heard testimony that her name turned up during analysis of a hard drive seized from the Netherlands bungalow where Aydin Coban was arrested.
-
BC Ferries letting unvaccinated workers back on the job
Unvaccinated BC Ferries workers are being allowed back on the job, raising hopes they could help alleviate the staffing issues that have forced a number of recent sailing cancellations.
Regina
-
Child, 7, critically injured after truck collides with parked cars, fences: police
A seven-year-old child was critically injured following a series of collisions in north-west Regina on Tuesday morning, according to the Regina Police Service (RPS).
-
SHA advises families to save specialized formula for babies with allergies
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is advising parents of an ongoing temporary shortage on infant formula for babies with allergies or medical conditions.
-
Missing teen found dead near shore of Sask. lake: RCMP
A teenage boy who was reported missing near Buffalo Pound Provincial Park in Saskatchewan was found dead early Tuesday morning.
Vancouver Island
-
Cougar encounter caught on video in downtown Comox, B.C.
Her video only lasts a few moments but a Vancouver Island woman has captured footage of a cougar in downtown Comox, B.C.
-
Man arrested after woman found dead in Nanaimo, B.C.
Nanaimo RCMP say a man has been arrested after a homicide on Monday evening.
-
B.C. Mines Ministry has improved 'with minor exceptions,' says auditor general
British Columbia's auditor general has found that while the government has made progress on environmental oversight of major mining operations, there are concerns about the cost of cleaning them up when they close.