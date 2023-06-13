Massive yard sale in Moncton hopes to give back to community

Moncton -

With everything from Christmas décor, to a one hundred-year-old full wood dresser, to brand new clothing, it’s currently hard to find a space that isn’t overflowing with donations at Glad Tidings Church.

Right now, groups of people are unloading, sorting and setting up hundreds of items for a massive yard sale this Saturday.

“It’s not only a church activity, it’s a community activity,” said Dwight Joudry, who is part of the missions committee with Glad Tidings.

“People from all over saying ‘here’s one load, we’re bringing back another load.’ We’re going to make a difference. That’s what it’s all about.”

From 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday June 17, the church is hosting a yard sale with a twist.

The goal is to raise $15-20,000, all of which will go towards local organizations.

There is also an online auction happening until Friday at 6 p.m. with all that money being added to the grand total before being given out in the community.

“I really believe that we need to stand up and make a difference,” said Joudry.

The organizations set to receive donations all hold a special meaning to members at the church.

For Young Adults Pastor, Spenser Mason that’s Teen Challenge Atlantic, a long-term drug and alcohol treatment program.

“15 years ago I actually went through that program,” said Mason.

“I was in a place in life that was total chaos and addiction and I went to that organization and I’ve been clean and sober ever since and so I understand what the money is going towards that supports it. It supports lives, like my own, that’s been saved through that whole process.”

He adds that the need is always significant and it’s encouraging to see people continue to benefit from a program that influenced his life so much.

“The biggest thing with the organization is that they don’t give a monthly fee to stay there,” he said.

“So they want to make it so there’s no financial burden on the residents that go, but it’s not supported financially from the government, so the biggest financial need goes into the general fund so that people can go and get the treatment that they need without paying the price for it.”

Organizers also hope to give back to Harvest House, The Pregnancy Wellness Centre and Crossroads for Women, where the goal is to upgrade its courtyard.

“Pastor Kristen had gone in and seen that we could replace the deck there inside and that’s just a safe haven,” said Care & Connections Pastor, Susan Brooks.

“It’s all inner courtyard, so it would just be really nice and kind of tranquil, so the more money we raise, the nicer the courtyard could become.”

She adds that Glad Tidings also fixed up their garden in the fall and held a Mother’s Day Tea that helped raise money for the inner courtyard project.

“I think the more money that we pour into them and those who work… there there’s such a passion for those who they serve and so I think a lot of the time, just knowing that we’re giving towards something that’s being used I think that’s a big thing,” said Brooks.

Yard sale donations are being accepted from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. daily until Friday night.

While there is definitely something for everyone, Joudry says most items won’t have a set price tag, making it accessible for everyone too.

“When I think of some of the struggles some of our young families are going through and the lower income families, we need to step up as a church and a community and say ‘hey come in.’ We’ve got some brand new items here, pack a bag full, make a donation, go home and their needs have been met,” he said.

Any items that don’t sell on Saturday will be donated to other charities in the community.