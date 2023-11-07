Match made in Margaritaville: P.E.I.’s Lennie Gallant reminisces about songwriting with the late Jimmy Buffett

Prince Edward Island singer-songwriter Lennie Gallant is reminiscing about his late friend and writing partner Jimmy Buffett after the release of the "Margaritaville" singer's final album.

The unlikely duo first connected back in 2001.

“We met at a backstage oyster shucking party,” Gallant told CTV Atlantic’s Katie Kelly during a recent interview.

Buffett recorded a version of Gallant's song “Mademoiselle” – and they even performed it on stage together.

Gallant says the two lost touch over the years, until he got a phone call from Buffett last year.

“He said he wanted to write a song called ‘Portugal or P.E.I.’ - which at the time seemed to be kind of an odd title for a song,” Gallant recalls. “But man, it came together great.”

The song mentions several places across the island.

“Malpeque Bay, and the Singing Sands up east, and Cavendish of course,” Gallant says.

Gallant’s vocals are also featured on the track.

“(Jimmy) called up and asked if I could make it down to Cuba, down to Margaritaville, to come down and sing on that song and another song we wrote,” he says.

Their second collaboration - called “Johnny's Rhum" - pays tribute to late French music icon Johnny Hallyday.

Gallant says Buffett then encouraged him to record his own version, in French. The song is featured on Gallant’s latest joint album with fellow P.E.I. artist Patricia Richard.

“So Jimmy Buffett has a co-write on our Sirène et Matelot album as well,” says Gallant.

Buffett died on Sept. 1 at the age of 76 from an aggressive form of skin cancer.

Gallant says he knew Buffett was sick, but his death still came as a shock.

“Literally eight days before he passed, he texted and said he was undergoing some treatment, but he was hoping for the best,” Gallant says. “(He asked) was I available in October, if he could make it to P.E.I., so I didn’t expect it when it came.”

Now, Gallant says he’s taking Buffett’s spirit for a ride while recording a video for their song, “Portugal or P.E.I.”

“Because he wanted to come in October to see P.E.I., and there’s a number of places named in the song, I thought I’d try to take a trip around P.E.I. to some of those places, and just take some homemade videos of some of the places I would have taken him to.”

Buffett's final album “Equal Strain on All Parts” was posthumously released in early November.

“It’s super-well produced,” Gallant says. “And I’m incredibly honoured of be a part of it.”

