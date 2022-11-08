Mattea Roach holds on to her quiz show crown, beats fellow super-champions

Mattea Roach, left, returned to “Jeopardy!” Tuesday night to compete in a special exhibition game against fellow champions Amy Schneider, right, and Matt Amodio. (Source: Twitter/Jeopardy) Mattea Roach, left, returned to “Jeopardy!” Tuesday night to compete in a special exhibition game against fellow champions Amy Schneider, right, and Matt Amodio. (Source: Twitter/Jeopardy)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

How do interest rate hikes combat inflation?

As Canadians weather inflation amidst economic uncertainty, many are asking a fundamental question about the Bank of Canada’s policy strategy: how do increased interest rates tame inflation?

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island