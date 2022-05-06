Mattea Roach’s 'Jeopardy!' streak comes to an end after losing by $1

“Jeopardy!” champion Mattea Roach’s 23-game win streak came to an end Friday night.

The 23-year-old tutor lost by $1 to a woman from Georgia.

Despite her loss, Roach will return to compete in the “Jeopoardy! Tournament of Champions” this fall.

During Friday’s match, Roach attempted to buzz in 41 times and was successful 73 per cent of the time.

Roach gave the right answer 28 times for a correct rate of 90 per cent. She competed against Betsy Hobbs, an operations manager from Illinois, and Danielle Maurer, a digital marketing manager from Georgia.

In the “Jeopardy!” standings, Roach sits at 5th place in both consecutive games won and career earnings in regular play, and sits 9th on the all-time winnings list.

Roach attended the Sacred Heart School in Halifax where she debated under coach Brian Casey.

“She’s always had an aptitude for soaking up that knowledge and being able to reproduce it when required,” said Casey in an interview with CTV Atlantic earlier this month.

Roach, who now lives in Toronto, first applied to be on the long-running game show in 2020. This January, she was invited to Los Angeles to tape an episode.

Throughout her time on the show, Roach won US$562,983, and answered 644 questions correctly.