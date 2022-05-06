Mattea Roach’s "Jeopardy!" win streak ends by $1

“Jeopardy!” champion Mattea Roach’s 23-game win streak came to an end Friday night.

The 23-year-old tutor lost by $1 to Danielle Maurer from Georgia.

Despite her loss, Roach will return to compete in the “Jeopoardy! Tournament of Champions”.

She sits at 5th place in both consecutive games won and career earnings in regular play, and sits 9th on the all-time winnings list.

Roach attended the Sacred Heart School in Halifax where she debated under coach Brian Casey.

“She’s always had an aptitude for soaking up that knowledge and being able to reproduce it when required,” said Casey in an interview with CTV Atlantic earlier this month.

Roach, who now lives in Toronto, first applied to be on the long-running game show in 2020. This January, she was invited to Los Angeles to tape an episode.