    • Mattea Roach to appear on upcoming season of 'Jeopardy! Masters'

    Mattea Roach in a 'Jeopardy!' promotional image. (Source: Jeopardy! Productions Inc.) Mattea Roach in a 'Jeopardy!' promotional image. (Source: Jeopardy! Productions Inc.)
    Canadian "Jeopardy!” champion Mattea Roach will return for the season annual "Jeopardy! Masters" tournament.

    The "Jeopardy!" spinoff series hosted by Ken Jennings pits six super-champions against each other.

    Competitors play two high-stakes games in each hour-long episode, competing for a grand prize of US$500,000.

    Roach will be joined by James Holzhauer, Matt Amodio, Yogesh Raut, Victoria Groce and Amy Schneider.

    Roach, who hails from Halifax and now lives in Toronto, won 23 consecutive games in 2022 -- the fifth-longest streak in "Jeopardy!" history.

    The Toronto-based writer and podcast host finished second in last year’s "Jeopardy! Masters" tournament.

    The second season premieres May 1 on CTV2 and ABC.

    With files from The Canadian Press.

