Mattea Roach will return to 'Jeopardy!' for Tournament of Champions

"Jeopardy!" champion Mattea Roach has officially been named one of the contestants in the game show's Tournament of Champions.

Roach's impressive 23-game streak came to an end in May after she lost to a woman from Georgia by just $1.

Throughout her time on the show, Roach won US$562,983 and answered 644 questions correctly.

In the “Jeopardy!” standings, she sits at 5th place in both consecutive games won and career earnings in regular play, and is 9th on the all-time winnings list.

Eighteen other champions will face off in the quarter-finals, which start Oct. 31. The three seeded champions, which includes Roach, will skip straight to the "Jeopardy!" semi-finals the following week.

The other two seeded champions are Matt Amodio of Massachusetts and Amy Schneider of California.

Roach is the only Canadian listed in this Tournament of Champions season.

Roach grew up in Nova Scotia and now lives in Toronto.

She first applied to be on the long-running game show in 2020. In January 2022, she was invited to Los Angeles to tape an episode.

Since her appearances on the popular trivia contest show, Roach now hosts a podcast, called “The BackBench,” about Canadian politics.