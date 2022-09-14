Mattea Roach will return to 'Jeopardy!' for Tournament of Champions
"Jeopardy!" champion Mattea Roach has officially been named one of the contestants in the game show's Tournament of Champions.
Roach's impressive 23-game streak came to an end in May after she lost to a woman from Georgia by just $1.
Throughout her time on the show, Roach won US$562,983 and answered 644 questions correctly.
In the “Jeopardy!” standings, she sits at 5th place in both consecutive games won and career earnings in regular play, and is 9th on the all-time winnings list.
Eighteen other champions will face off in the quarter-finals, which start Oct. 31. The three seeded champions, which includes Roach, will skip straight to the "Jeopardy!" semi-finals the following week.
The other two seeded champions are Matt Amodio of Massachusetts and Amy Schneider of California.
Roach is the only Canadian listed in this Tournament of Champions season.
Roach grew up in Nova Scotia and now lives in Toronto.
She first applied to be on the long-running game show in 2020. In January 2022, she was invited to Los Angeles to tape an episode.
Since her appearances on the popular trivia contest show, Roach now hosts a podcast, called “The BackBench,” about Canadian politics.
Atlantic Top Stories
-
-
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II lies in state after solemn procession
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Who will inherit the Queen’s estimated $657-million fortune?
While the Queen's will is not disclosed to the public, the Queen’s heir, King Charles III, will inherit the Royal Family’s private property, Balmoral Castle and Sandringham House, according to CTV News Royal Commentator Richard Berthelsen.
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II lies in state after solemn procession
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for the last time Wednesday, borne on a horse-drawn carriage and saluted by cannons and the tolling of Big Ben, in a solemn procession through the flag-draped, crowd-lined streets of London to Westminster Hall. There, Britain's longest-serving monarch will lie in state for the world to mourn.
King Charles III: What are the nations under the Commonwealth?
As the U.K. welcomes a new monarch, several other nations under the Commonwealth are also welcoming a new leader to one of the world's oldest political associations. These nations in total make up 2.5 billion of the world’s population. CTVNews.ca takes a look at the 56 nations and additional territories under the monarchy.
'Ridiculous': Murder victim's sister told to remove recent photo of killer from Facebook
There is still no sign of the man who murdered a Moncton teenager in the 1980s after he breached his parole and disappeared almost two weeks ago. Now, the victim's sister says she has been told she can't post a recent photo of him on social media.
Staff of King Charles III told during mourning they could lose jobs
Household staff who served King Charles III while he was heir to the British throne have already been told they could lose their jobs, drawing criticism from a labour union that called the move 'heartless' before Queen Elizabeth is even buried.
What we know so far about Canada's Sept. 19 commemorative ceremony for Queen Elizabeth II
On Monday, Sept. 19, Canada will be marking the death of Queen Elizabeth II with a national day of mourning, a memorial parade, and a commemorative ceremony in the nation's capital. Here's what we know so far.
RCMP apprehension unit wasn't searching for Sask. suspect before stabbing rampage
RCMP say a special unit dedicated to apprehending fugitives was not actively searching for a Saskatchewan man they say is responsible for a stabbing rampage that left 11 people dead and 18 others injured.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: Pierre Poilievre, from lone wolf to leader of the pack
The Conservatives have tasked Pierre Poilievre with accomplishing something Andrew Scheer and Erin O’Toole couldn’t: holding a fractious party together while at the same time doing battle with Trudeau and, it appears, the media. Quite a tall order but Poilievre seems to have the first task largely accomplished. Now comes the hard part, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Poilievre's leadership win could signal change for social conservative wing of party
Pierre Poilievre's crushing win to become leader of the Conservative Party of Canada raises questions about the status and power of the party's social conservatives.
Toronto
-
Ontario seniors to pay $400/day to stay in hospital instead of moving to LTC
The Ontario government has released new details about a new long-term care bill, specifying that seniors who choose to stay in hospital once discharged, rather than move to a long-term care home not of their choosing, will be charged $400 a day.
-
TTC to pay tribute to late Queen Elizabeth II by pausing service for 96 seconds on Monday
The TTC will be pausing service for 96 seconds Monday afternoon in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II.
-
Plans in works to pay final respects to slain Toronto police officer Andrew Hong
The body of slain Toronto police officer Const. Andrew Hong is now at a Richmond Hill funeral home.
Calgary
-
Alberta decides on day of mourning, not stat holiday, for Queen's funeral
Alberta is opting for a Day of Mourning rather than a statutory holiday for the Queen's funeral next Monday. Alberta will hold an outdoor ceremony at the legislature in Edmonton on Monday at 10 a.m. It will start with a moment of silence and workplaces and schools are encouraged to observe it.
-
Kenney says 'no' to holiday, but where do Calgary and area schools stand?
Alberta says Monday will be a 'provincial day of mourning,' but not a holiday.
-
Calgarian shot while allegedly stealing a van now facing charges
Calgary police say a second person is facing charges after several shots were fired at a van while it was being stolen earlier this summer.
Montreal
-
Legault defends controversial views on immigration, language in rare English interview
Between Bills 96 and 21 and his recent comments on immigration, the outgoing premier has faced fierce backlash from anglophones, religious minorities and newcomers alike.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Downpour leads to flooded metro stations and overflowing roads in Montreal
Heavy rainfall in Montreal resulted in overflowing streets, leaky roofs and flooded basements Tuesday.
-
Quebec Liberals to correct costed platform after underestimating debt by $12 B
The Quebec Liberals today removed their costed platform from their website after a media report noted its debt figures were off by $12 billion.
Edmonton
-
Alberta decides on day of mourning, not stat holiday, for Queen's funeral
Alberta is opting for a Day of Mourning rather than a statutory holiday for the Queen's funeral next Monday. Alberta will hold an outdoor ceremony at the legislature in Edmonton on Monday at 10 a.m. It will start with a moment of silence and workplaces and schools are encouraged to observe it.
-
Fire breaks out at Dwayne's Home building again
The former Dwayne's Home was the scene of a fire again early Wednesday morning. According to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services, flames at the now-empty building on 100 Avenue and 102 Street was reported around 4:20 a.m.
-
Police searching for shooter after shots fired in High Level
One person was taken to hospital after shots were fired outside an apartment in High Level in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Creditors approve plan, setting stage for Laurentian to emerge from insolvency
In a crucial development, creditors owed more than $180 million by Laurentian University have approved a plan that will allow them to recover part of what they are owed, and allow LU to emerge from insolvency.
-
Red-light cameras coming Sept. 21 to six intersections in Greater Sudbury
Drivers who run red lights will be caught on camera at six busy intersections in Greater Sudbury beginning Sept. 21 – and could face a $325 fine.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | York Regional Police officer killed in head-on collision while driving to work in Markham, Ont.
A 38-year-old York Regional Police officer was killed in a head-on crash in Markham, Ont., Wednesday morning while on his way to work.
London
-
Two youths sent to hospital after stabbing incident in north London
Two youths were sent to hospital and one youth was arrested early Wednesday afternoon after a stabbing incident in the city’s north end, London police say.
-
Shooting rattles north-east London neighbourhood
London police are investigating a shooting that took place in the north-east end of the city on Wednesday morning.
-
London police launch death investigation at EMDC
London police are investigating a death at the Elgin Middlesex Detention Centre (EMDC).
Winnipeg
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II lies in state after solemn procession
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for the last time Wednesday, borne on a horse-drawn carriage and saluted by cannons and the tolling of Big Ben, in a solemn procession through the flag-draped, crowd-lined streets of London to Westminster Hall. There, Britain's longest-serving monarch will lie in state for the world to mourn.
-
Hours-long police standoff ends in arrest of Manitoba man wanted on warrant
A police standoff on a Manitoba First Nation ended in the arrest of a man who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.
-
Manitoba to recognize day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II
Most Manitobans will still have to head to work Monday as the Manitoba government recognizes Sept. 19, the date of the funeral in the U.K. for Queen Elizabeth II, as a day of mourning.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II lies in state after solemn procession
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for the last time Wednesday, borne on a horse-drawn carriage and saluted by cannons and the tolling of Big Ben, in a solemn procession through the flag-draped, crowd-lined streets of London to Westminster Hall. There, Britain's longest-serving monarch will lie in state for the world to mourn.
-
Only 22 per cent of Ottawa child care centres have registered for $10-a-day program
Fewer than one quarter of Ottawa's child care centres have signed on to the $10-a-day child care program, meaning thousands of parents will not receive a rebate on fees this fall.
-
OC Transpo ridership struggles to improve but students may provide boost
Ridership on OC Transpo continues to be well below pre-pandemic levels, but city staff are hoping a return to classrooms and lecture halls will provide a boost.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police say car in morning crash had weapons inside
Two men are in police custody following a crash Tuesday morning.
-
In sermon, Saskatoon pastor says some claims of abuse are 'exaggerated'
The pastor of a Saskatoon church connected to a private school where physical abuse allegedly occurred said he believes some of the claims are "exaggerated."
-
Sask. couple helped police find mass stabbing suspect
Richard Orenchuk doesn’t consider himself or his wife heroes, but once he got a call that Myles Sanderson may have stolen a vehicle from the property next to his, they wanted to do something.
Vancouver
-
Reward doubled to $500K in Sea to Sky Gondola vandalism case
Two years after the Sea to Sky Gondola in Squamish, B.C., was last targeted by vandals, authorities have announced the reward for helping bring those responsible to justice has doubled to $500,000.
-
B.C. health authority posts hundreds of job openings for paramedics after months of shortages
After months of frustration and inaction, hundreds of job postings for paramedics in British Columbia have now been posted and an “expedited process” is in place to fill frontline jobs that were stuck in administrative limbo.
-
Fatal shooting under investigation in Burnaby: RCMP
Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Burnaby that happened late Tuesday night.
Regina
-
RCMP apprehension unit wasn't searching for Sask. suspect before stabbing rampage
RCMP say a special unit dedicated to apprehending fugitives was not actively searching for a Saskatchewan man they say is responsible for a stabbing rampage that left 11 people dead and 18 others injured.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II lies in state after solemn procession
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for the last time Wednesday, borne on a horse-drawn carriage and saluted by cannons and the tolling of Big Ben, in a solemn procession through the flag-draped, crowd-lined streets of London to Westminster Hall. There, Britain's longest-serving monarch will lie in state for the world to mourn.
-
Riders' Cody Fajardo and wife announce birth of son
Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Cody Fajardo and his wife Laura have announced the birth of their son, Luca.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island charity delivers food-producing soil, plants to vulnerable people
A garden program aimed at increasing food security for Vancouver Island’s vulnerable populations has wrapped up its third year of providing fresh, healthy and affordable food. FED Urban Agriculture, which runs the My FED Farm project, said in a release Wednesday that through its efforts this year it has added an additional 209 square metres of food-producing land.
-
Missing man's vehicle found abandoned in Parksville, B.C.
Mounties are searching for a 60-year-old man after his vehicle was found abandoned in Parksville, B.C. Oceanside RCMP say Ottavio Cutillo was last seen on Sept. 8 and was reported missing on Monday, Sept. 12, the same day his vehicle was discovered.
-
Royal B.C. Museum apologizes after 2017 carving declared ancient Indigenous artifact
The Royal British Columbia Museum apologized Tuesday and admitted for the first time that one of its artifacts is not, in fact, a centuries-old Indigenous stone monument, as museum curators had claimed. Rather, the stone carving was created five years ago by a Victoria hobbyist with no ties to local Indigenous culture, despite the museum's grand assertions about the stone's historic significance to the First Peoples of Vancouver Island.