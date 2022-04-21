Mattea Roach wins 13th straight 'Jeopardy!' match; winnings hit US$286K

Nova Scotia’s Mattea Roach won her 13th consecutive match on 'Jeopardy!' Thursday night, taking in more than US$14,700.

The 23-year-old from Halifax has now won more than US$286,000 on the game show.

With her 13th win, Roach is now in a two-way tie for the eighth-most wins in 'Jeopardy!' history.

During Thursday’s episode, Roach competed against Alex Lemberg, an attorney and activist from California, and Meghan Bowman, an IT analyst from Illinois.

According to the 'Jeopardy!' daily box score, Roach attempted to buzz in 38 times and was successful 22 times, for a success rate of 58 per cent.

She had 23 correct responses, for a correct rate of 100 per cent in regular play.

Her one incorrect answer came in 'Final Jeopardy!' with the category “Films of the 1950s.”

During Roach’s tenure on the show, she has answered correctly 93 per cent of questions in regular play, 88 per cent of Daily Double questions and 62 per cent of 'Final Jeopardy!' questions.