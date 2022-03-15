Maugerville, Sheffield residents alarmed by proposed rural plan

The communities of Maugerville and Sheffield in central New Brunswick do not have a rural plan — but the province says they need one.

Over the last several years, a plan has been drafted, and now residents will discuss the details in an online meeting through Regional Service Commission (RSC) 11, Tuesday night.

But they’re already making it clear, they don’t like it.

“I need one acre of land to have one chicken in Maugerville, according to this,” said resident Lloyd Dutcher, holding up a pile of papers.

Dutcher makes the point that residents in Fredericton can have three hens in their backyard, so long as they’re 10 metres (about 33 feet) from the nearest dwelling.

The area is known for several years of heavy spring flooding, and some suspect this rural plan has been forced upon them, in part, because of those floods. Most residents don’t believe they need a plan at all.

But Regional Service Commission 11 says the area is one of few left in the province without a plan, and it has been tasked with coming up with one by the Department of Local Government.

With the pandemic, the Commission acknowledges it’s been difficult to get the word out other than online methods, but residents have caught on now — and they’re promising to outline their concerns at the meeting.

“Just for example, on this document, it says, ‘Wetlands, meaning either periodically or permanently, has a water table at, near, or above the land surface or that is saturated with water.’ That happens in all the land in Maugerville just about,” said Dutcher. “Basically, all of Maugerville will be considered a wetland.”

MLA Kris Austin will be attending the meeting and is also hoping to better understand the plan.

“Like any private property owner, especially in a rural area, you don’t want any rules or regulations or zoning to be so cumbersome that it takes away from their ability to live a life that they choose to live on these lands,” said Austin.

“I always say, air on the side of the property owner as opposed to bringing in some rule or some regulation that ties hands that don’t need to be tied.”

A spokesperson for the department said the public meeting is part of the consultation process.

“The RSC has worked with community representatives for months to get to this point and we look forward to hearing the feedback that will come from tonight’s meeting,” said Vicky Lutes.

The Commission says any comments on the draft will be taken into consideration, and they’ll allow anyone who wants to speak, to speak, at the meeting. Residents will also have 14 days after the meeting to submit comments and concerns in writing.

But the ultimate decision on what the rural plan will look like, lies with the Minister of Local Government.