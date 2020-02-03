ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- An elementary school principal has been ordered to stand trial in St. John's, N.L., this spring on charges of assault against four students, all with special needs.

Robert Robin McGrath is currently on leave from his position at Admiral's Academy in Conception Bay South, where the assaults are alleged to have taken place between September 2017 and June 2018, according to court documents filed by his lawyer.

Provincial court last week scheduled a five-day trial to begin May 25 for McGrath, 50, who was charged last March with four counts of assault and one count of uttering threats.

An application filed by McGrath's lawyer last September says he expects the Crown to introduce evidence that McGrath "used excessive force in controlling the behaviour" of the students.

Last month, a judge granted McGrath's lawyer, Ian Patey, access to McGrath's emails and the students' files with the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District. Patey had argued the documents would be used to build a defence.

The application references a section of the Criminal Code that addresses "reasonable" force in correcting a child or pupil under an individual's care.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 3, 2020.