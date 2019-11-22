BELLEDUNE, N.B. -- Mayors in northern New Brunswick say morale is low a week after 420 people learned they'd be without work within the coming weeks.

But they say they're hopeful that the government is listening to their concerns.

It's been nine days since the news hit northern New Brunswick that a major employer -- the Brunswick Smelter in Belledune -- is closing for good.

"Workers are worried," said Belledune Mayor Joe Noel. "They're worried about what's going to happen, what their future brings."

Belledune has a population of 1500 and about 420 will be out of work by Christmas and the province has been studying the wider impact this week.

"It's, in my mind, a frightening number to be honest with you," said Economic Development and Small Business Minister Mary Wilson."420 is bad enough, but the trickle-down affect, with the businesses impacted, the employees with those businesses could actually be upwards of another 800."

Northern New Brunswick mayors, government staff, ministers and the premier met Friday to discuss next steps.

"A trucking company, or engineering firm, it ranges five to 15 per cent of their revenues," said Bathurst Mayor Paolo Fongemie. "There are some smaller companies in Bathurst that they had the one customer. So that has a huge impact."

The province says it's been told by Glencore that 25 per cent of the workers are eligible for pensions.

"Retraining employees, matching employees with other potential employers, that's the work that's going on right now," said New Brunswick Post-Secondary Education, Training, and Labour Minister Trevor Holder.

A transition adjustment committee has been organized and has been given the task of finding new employment for the workers.

The committee is also looking for other economic opportunities for the north.

"What makes this one a lot more difficult, quite frankly, and there's no way of candy coating it, this is one of the last big players in the region," Holder said.

But the mayors say, after Friday, they feel more optimistic the province is taking this seriously.

"'We're standing behind you,' or 'we're here to help,' 'we'll do what we can,' those are the thigs that people need to hear," Noel said. "If there are companies out there that have jobs available, let them get in touch with us."

The next committee meeting is in a couple of weeks.