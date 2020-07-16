HALIFAX -- A gypsum plant in McAdam, N.B. is closing which will force 59 people to find new jobs.

CertainTeed Gypsum Canada Inc., the largest employer in McAdam, told the village council on Thursday that operations at its wall-board plant will cease on Aug. 28. The plant will be permanently closed by Feb. 28, 2021.

"This is devastating news for the community, but even more so for the 59 employees at the CertainTeed plant and the other employees of service companies that relied on the plant for work," McAdam Village Council said in a news release. "Our hearts go out to all you and your families during this time of uncertainty."

An estimated two-thirds of the plant's employees live in McAdam.

"Council was advised this morning the reason for the closure was based on poor market conditions and the plant was working at 22 per cent of its capacity," the news release said.

Employees will offered career counselling and job opportunities at other CertainTeed plants.

The Village Council has requested a meeting with Premier Blaine Higgs to develop a strategy to "minimize the negative impacts" of the plant shutting down.

Peoples Alliance of New Brunswick leader Kris Austin said it will be important for the government to do whatever it can to prevent the plant’s closure or, failing that, to help those who are affected.

"The company has been in McAdam since 1991 and has provided steady, well-paid jobs for many people in the community over nearly three decades," Austin said in a news release. "Whatever can be done to prevent this closure from happening must be done. If there is no way forward for the plant’s future operations, then efforts must be made to soften the financial blow for the employees and the Village."