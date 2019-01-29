

CTV Atlantic





The village of McAdam in southwestern New Brunswick has come up with an interesting plan to increase its population: it is selling off lots of land for one loonie.

The village announced the offer a month before Christmas and, since then staff have fielded hundreds of calls and emails.

“I've always believed in the philosophy you get something started, you get the plan going, and then you reach out and say, I need a hand up, not a hand out,” said McAdam Mayor Ken Stannix.

Council’s offer of 16 lots of land for $1 has been popular.

“We have only five lots left,” Stannix said.

Since word broke that they were offering lots for just one loonie the village office has fielded over 600 phone calls and emails from people as far away as Egypt, Dubai, India and Pakistan. All interested in, perhaps, coming to McAdam.

Of those 600, the village found 11 applicants within the first 90 calls and emails and those people are now signing the paperwork to make it all legal.

Applicants have to give a $2,500 deposit, which is held in trust, so that they build the house within two years.

The homes have to be at least 1200 square feet and, once they are finished, the deposit is returned.

They also have to sign an agreement that - if the new owner flips the land - they have to pay the village 20,000 dollars.

“We anticipate that having those 16 houses in will probably boost (the population (by a minimum of 50 people,” Stannix said.

The eager applicants range from retirees to young families.

“The majority are from the other provinces, we have a few from United States that are coming in,” said Stannix. “Most of them seem to be wanting to get away from the cities and move to a quieter place.”

Last year, council noticed it was running out of houses for sale.

That’s when they came up with the idea of a lot for a loonie.

Stannix believes about 64 have sold in the last two years, increasing the population by about 100 people to 1250.

Businesses in the area say they're feeling that boost.

“We have a lot of people coming in who were never connected to the community before,” said Don Doherty, the co-owner of McAdam Home and Building Centre Ltd.

The building centre is preparing to see at least some of the business from the homes that will soon be built.

“I would expect that there'll be an uptick in business and homes are going to be built by the contractors, so we'll get business out of that,” Doherty said.

Much of the legal work will be finished by the end of the winter and construction on some of the houses is expected this summer.

“I used to hear that McAdam was a dead town and now I don't hear that,” Stannix said. “I hear that McAdam is growing, people are excited about it.”

The plan has worked, and is bringing new life to a village that will tell you it's far from dead.

With files from CTV Atllantic’s Laura Brown.