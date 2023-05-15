Meadowvale man charged after fleeing traffic stop twice, assaulting police officer: RCMP

Colechester County RCMP says they have charged a man after an altercation at a traffic stop.

In a news release Monday, police say they were conducting a traffic stop on May 11 when they learned the driver of the vehicle had a revoked license.

After being informed that the vehicle would be towed, the driver allegedly sped away.

Police say a short time later, the vehicle was spotted again and a second traffic stop was initiated.

“When the officer approached the vehicle, he told the driver he was under arrest,” said Cpl. Chris Marshall in a release. “As the officer attempted to remove the driver from the SUV, the driver fled again.”

According to the release, after a short pursuit, officers visited the driver’s home in Meadowvale.

Upon reaching the residence, police say they were met by the driver who was carrying a steel pipe in a threatening manner.

Police say the officers deployed a conducted energy weapon, which took the man to the ground, although he continued to be violent.

Leon Mackenzie, 59, was arrested, and is facing a number of charges, including:

aggravated assault of a police officer

assaulting a police officer with a weapon

flight from a police officer

two counts of dangerous operation

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

According to the release, Mackenzie suffered minor injuries during the arrest, and was transported to the hospital by police where he was later released.

Mackenzie appeared in court on Friday and was released on conditions. He is scheduled to return to court on June 14.

Police say one of the officers also suffered moderate injuries and was transported to the hospital by ambulance, where he was later released.

