Mechanics and truck driver facing charges after fatal crash in eastern Newfoundland
Two mechanics and a truck driver are facing charges in connection with a fatal crash in Newfoundland involving a tractor-trailer that investigators say was improperly inspected and had mechanical issues.
The collision between the truck and a sedan on June 7, 2022, claimed the life of a 56-year-old man from St. John's, who was the sole occupant of the car.
Police say the victim died at the scene on Peacekeepers Way, in Conception Bay South, which is southwest of St. John's.
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says its accident investigation team determined the truck had mechanical issues, adding that it uncovered alleged negligence and fraud related to vehicle inspections at a local garage.
The truck driver, a 27-year-old man from Mount Pearl, N.L., has been charged with criminal negligence causing death.
As well, a 59-year-old mechanic from Paradise, N.L., has been charged with criminal negligence causing death, 59 counts of fraud and 19 counts of uttering a forged document.
A second mechanic, a 66-year-old man from Goulds, N.L., has been charged with 40 counts of uttering a forged document.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2023.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Ontario, federal government reach health-care deal
Ontario and the federal government have reached a deal in principle on health care, the province said Thursday. Health Minister Sylvia Jones said the province accepted the 10-year deal Wednesday after the two sides agreed to add reviews into the deal to ensure long-term sustainability.
Pentagon releases selfie taken by U.S. pilot showing the Chinese spy balloon in air
The U.S. Defence Department has released a selfie taken in the cockpit of a U2 spy plane, as an airman flew above the Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down by the U.S. military earlier this month.
Massive surge in hospitalizations of babies and young kids due to COVID recorded in 2nd year of pandemic
In the second year of the pandemic, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 skyrocketed more than 600 per cent among children aged 0-4 compared to the previous year, according to new data from the Canadian Institute for Health Information.
Loblaw posts $529M Q4 profit, revenue up nearly 10 per cent
Loblaw Companies Ltd. says it earned a profit available to common shareholders of $529 million in its latest quarter as its revenue rose nearly 10 per cent compared with a year ago.
Top Zelenskyy adviser praises Canada's support for Ukraine, warns of war ramping up
It's been one year since Russia invaded Ukraine, and the deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine says he's grateful for Canada's support, but worries that Moscow could ramp up the war after the anniversary.
One extreme to another: Canada's temperature flip-flops this weekend
Frigid air over Canada prompts extreme cold warnings for most provinces experiencing a frigid spell that’s expected to lift over the weekend.
R. Kelly to learn if he effectively gets `life' sentence
R. Kelly is set to learn whether he will spend the rest of his life in prison when a federal judge sentences him Thursday on convictions for child pornography and enticement of minors for sex.
Cruelty investigation launched into B.C. slaughterhouse after secret video obtained
An investigation is underway into a B.C. slaughterhouse over alleged animal cruelty, following the release of video obtained by a national animal advocacy group.
Black business owners on the rise in Canada, but barriers still exist: StatCan report
The number of Black business owners in Canada has increased since 2005 but income inequalities are still persisting, according to new data from Statistics Canada.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario, federal government reach health-care deal
Ontario and the federal government have reached a deal in principle on health care, the province said Thursday. Health Minister Sylvia Jones said the province accepted the 10-year deal Wednesday after the two sides agreed to add reviews into the deal to ensure long-term sustainability.
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for man who may be in Toronto area
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued by Ontario provincial police for a 31-year-old man known to frequent the Toronto area.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | 200 collisions across GTA after major winter storm dumps 17 cm of snow
Follow along here for updates as a major winter storm hits the GTA and much of southern Ontario.
Calgary
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Extreme cold warning will persist in Calgary through Friday morning
Calgary's two-day deep freeze is here/
-
Calgary man accused of yelling racial slurs, biting woman at bus shelter along 17 Ave SW
A 36-year-old Calgary man faces charges after allegedly spewing racial slurs and biting a woman at a bus stop in January.
-
Massive surge in hospitalizations of babies and young kids due to COVID recorded in 2nd year of pandemic
In the second year of the pandemic, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 skyrocketed more than 600 per cent among children aged 0-4 compared to the previous year, according to new data from the Canadian Institute for Health Information.
Montreal
-
Massive surge in hospitalizations of babies and young kids due to COVID recorded in 2nd year of pandemic
In the second year of the pandemic, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 skyrocketed more than 600 per cent among children aged 0-4 compared to the previous year, according to new data from the Canadian Institute for Health Information.
-
1.2M renters have yet to apply for the Canada Housing Benefit, and time is running out
Low-income renters in Canada have less than six weeks left to apply for the one-time $500 Canada Housing Benefit.
-
Montreal's Ukrainian community looks back a year after the Russian invasion
Montreal's Ukrainian community continues to send support home a year after Russia invaded their country.
Edmonton
-
Massive surge in hospitalizations of babies and young kids due to COVID recorded in 2nd year of pandemic
In the second year of the pandemic, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 skyrocketed more than 600 per cent among children aged 0-4 compared to the previous year, according to new data from the Canadian Institute for Health Information.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Another day of extreme cold
It's another day under the extreme cold warning in Edmonton and right across Alberta.
-
Singers Molly Johnson, k.d. lang among laureates of GG Performing Arts Awards
Learning she'd been awarded Canada's highest honour in the performing arts elicited two extreme emotions from jazz singer and philanthropist Molly Johnson. On one hand, she says she was 'gobsmacked' and 'shocked' to be among those getting a Governor General's Performing Arts Award for lifetime artistic achievement.
Northern Ontario
-
Google tests blocking news content for some Canadians in response to government bill
Google is blocking some Canadian users from viewing news content in what the company says is a test run of a potential response to the Liberal government's online news bill.
-
‘We are people trying to be Canadian’: Northern Ontario family fears for their safety, faces deportation to Mexico
A Sudbury-area mother and her two daughters face deportation to Mexico Feb. 28 and say they fear for their safety if they are forced to return.
-
Police highlight sucess stories on National Human Trafficking Awareness Day
On the heels of National Human Trafficking Awareness Day on Wednesday, members a multiple police services announced a province-wide update on operations surrounding their operations.
London
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Cleanup underway after region smacked by storm
The cleanup is underway after a wintery mix of weather moved through the region on Wednesday evening and overnight. One of the hardest hit areas was St. Thomas, where thousands of Hydro One customers are without power.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | London fire crews battle attic fire
No injuries are reported after a 'substantial fire,' according to London Fire Department. Crews were called to the working fire in the 400 block of Waterloo Street near Dufferin Avenue on Thursday morning.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario, federal government reach health-care deal
Ontario and the federal government have reached a deal in principle on health care, the province said Thursday. Health Minister Sylvia Jones said the province accepted the 10-year deal Wednesday after the two sides agreed to add reviews into the deal to ensure long-term sustainability.
Winnipeg
-
Grieving man says home-care appointments for deceased wife weren't cancelled after her death
A grieving Winnipeg man wants to know why his late wife's home care appointments weren't cancelled after her death.
-
Police deal with 'prolonged call' on Dufferin Ave where fire was started
Several police and Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service units were on scene at a home on Dufferin Avenue for the majority of the day Wednesday in what police are saying was a "prolonged call."
-
Massive surge in hospitalizations of babies and young kids due to COVID recorded in 2nd year of pandemic
In the second year of the pandemic, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 skyrocketed more than 600 per cent among children aged 0-4 compared to the previous year, according to new data from the Canadian Institute for Health Information.
Ottawa
-
Here's where Ottawa's new photo radar cameras are going to go
The city says it plans to install 23 new cameras this year, bringing the total to 40 by the end of 2023, including four cameras on high-speed roads to see if they help reduce street racing.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario, federal government reach health-care deal
Ontario and the federal government have reached a deal in principle on health care, the province said Thursday. Health Minister Sylvia Jones said the province accepted the 10-year deal Wednesday after the two sides agreed to add reviews into the deal to ensure long-term sustainability.
-
Ottawa blanketed in snow overnight, more on the way
Ottawa residents are waking up to a blanket of snow Thursday morning, with authorities warning of slow going on the roads.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon dance instructor facing child pornography charges
A Saskatoon dance instructor who works with youth in the city has been accused of possessing child pornography.
-
'It's overwhelming, but I'm happy': Sask. town supports woman competing in Inked Magazine's cover contest
A Saskatchewan small town is rallying around a woman competing in a world-wide competition to be the next cover model for Inked magazine.
-
Saskatoon researchers identify genes that restrain a common crop disease
Researchers at the University of Saskatchewan have unlocked a discovery that could revolutionize the canola industry.
Vancouver
-
Flames rip through Coquitlam home, marking the city’s 3rd residential fire in 1 week
Flames ripped through a house in Coquitlam early Thursday—the third residential fire the city has seen in a week.
-
Federal minister to announce recovery funding after B.C.'s 2021 flood: government
Canada's emergency preparedness minister is returning to the epicentre of flooding that devastated British Columbia's Fraser Valley in November 2021.
-
B.C. study links killer whale decline to lack of energy-rich fatty salmon
Researchers say British Columbia's southern resident killer whales are not only threatened by the decline of the overall salmon population but also the reduction in high-quality fatty salmon, the whales' preferred meal.
Regina
-
Mayor, city manager respond to letter that supported councillors who filed lawsuit
Mayor Sandra Masters responded to a letter sent to herself and Regina city council on Wednesday that challenged her claim of sexism against councillors Dan LeBlanc and Andrew Stevens.
-
All of Sask., Alberta under extreme cold warnings
The entire province of Saskatchewan is under an extreme cold warning on Thursday, as arctic air continues to bring bitterly cold conditions to most of the prairies.
-
'It's overwhelming, but I'm happy': Sask. town supports woman competing in Inked Magazine's cover contest
A Saskatchewan small town is rallying around a woman competing in a world-wide competition to be the next cover model for Inked magazine.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Heavy snow prompts school closures, weather warnings on Vancouver Island
Snowfall warnings remain in effect in Greater Victoria and eastern Vancouver Island on Thursday morning. Environment Canada says another two to four centimetres of accumulation are expected before the system moves through the region by the afternoon.
-
B.C. study links killer whale decline to lack of energy-rich fatty salmon
Researchers say British Columbia's southern resident killer whales are not only threatened by the decline of the overall salmon population but also the reduction in high-quality fatty salmon, the whales' preferred meal.
-
'This place felt like a torture chamber': Melanie Mark stepping down from B.C. legislature
Melanie Mark, an Indigenous member of the British Columbia legislature and two-time cabinet minister, is stepping down as MLA for Vancouver-Mount Pleasant, she announced in the legislature Wednesday.