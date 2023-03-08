Medavie donates $100K to NBCC for medical simulation technology
New Brunswick Community College’s licensed practical nursing program is getting a boost from the Medavie Foundation.
The $100,000 donation will help the program with its educational technology in its health simulation labs, such as augmented reality software where learners can explore 3D patient simulation holograms and interact with human anatomy holograms.
"A donation like Medavie's allows us to reduce geographic and other barriers to access so that students can learn from anywhere in the province, as well as right here on campus,” said Mary Butler, president of the college.
She says technology will also expose students to scenarios that can’t be recreated in a real environment.
“That sort of thing really gives us limitless scenarios students can practice on and learn from during their time with NBCC [New Brunswick Community College],” said Butler.
This brings NBCC close to its goal of $16 million for its “Going Beyond” campaign.
Bernard Lord, CEO of Medavie, says his company depends on qualified health-care workers to provide care to New Brunswickers.
“[We] are proud to be able to invest in the training and education of our local health-care workers of tomorrow,” Lord said in a news release.
Medavie manages and runs the Extra Mural Program – a home and community-based health-care program in the province – and Ambulance New Brunswick – the provincial paramedic service.
