Medical History Society of N.S. display 'how to mend a broken heart'

Members of the Medical History Society of Nova Scotia presented an exhibit on "How to Mend a Broken heart" at the Museum of Natural History in Halifax with the goal to educate people on the technological advancement of pacemakers and defibrillators.

Margaret Casey, a member of the society said since graduating from medical school in 1986, a lot has changed.

“They were just starting to use pacemakers and implant them,” Casey said,

Back then, pacemakers and defibrillators were a new technology.

With every new advancement, Casey said the medical scope broadened.

“It enhances the lives of people who have heart problems that would impair their quality of life and there’s no question that it’s made a huge difference,” she said.

Casey along with other members of the Medical History Society of Nova Scotia are educating people about its history.

The cardiac pacemaker was first invented in the 50’s, since then it has changed significantly.

“It’s gone from extremely large – so large you imagine it being implanted in the body, down to the size of a toonie,” said Dr. Allen Marble, chairman of the Medical History Society of Nova Scotia.

Pacemakers help control the heartbeat and requires a surgical procedure.

The society has collected a number of pacemakers throughout the years.

Unlike technology in the past, pacemakers can last up to 10 to 15 years before they need to be replaced.

“Before it would only last two or four years before needing to be replaced and you can imagine how difficult it must be to do surgery every two to three years,” said Dr. Marble.

An Innovation that people around the world continue to rely on to live.