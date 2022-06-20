Meet Marielle, the New Brunswick dog helping victims of crime and trauma

A justice facility support dog guide is helping victims and witnesses of crime or tragedy in New Brunswick.

Marielle was raised and trained by the Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides in Oakville, Ont., and came to the Beausejour Family Crisis Resource Centre in Shediac, N.B., in early 2019.

While there are about 50 justice dogs in Canada, Marielle is New Brunswick's first and only accredited justice facility support dog guide in the province.

The dog provides services in the criminal justice system, including RCMP and court support.

“Her job is to really provide support, especially to children and vulnerable victims when they testify in court,” says Kristal LeBlanc, the CEO of the Beausejour Family Crisis Resource Centre, and Marielle’s primary handler.

“She spends a lot of time in that witness box for sure.”

LeBlanc says it can be a very isolating and scary experience for people who have to face their accuser in court, but Marielle can provide much-needed comfort.

“It’s sometimes almost two years before you have to talk about what happened to you, and probably what’s the worst day of your life. There’s a lot of things I’d love to provide my clients, but it’s a very lonely experience, so Marielle really provides that critical support, to stay with them, to meeting Crown prosecutors, to taking the stand. I really don’t know what we’d do without her. She’s such a critical part of our team.”

Marielle helps both children and adult clients of the Beausejour Family Crisis Resource Centre. LeBlanc says that includes a high number of women.

“We still see that New Brunswick has some of the highest rates of domestic violence, as well as very high rates of sexual assault. So for us, particularly women, it’s really critical that she provides that support. We know that there was an increase of over 30 per cent of domestic violence cases because of COVID-19. So now, her job is even more important than ever.”

The Beausejour Family Crisis Resource Centre is also working to establish a new trauma-informed daycare centre, which will include Marielle.

“It’s going to be the second of its kind in North America to provide art therapy and for any child who’s had a negative adverse event. It could be maybe they lost a family member in a car accident. And so, obviously, she’ll be there to provide some extra support to the daycare.”

One of the centre’s major fundraisers takes place this week. The 10th annual LOVE YOU by Shoppers Drug Mart Run for Women fundraises for mental health resources across Canada.

LeBlanc says participants are “really excited” to get back to the event in-person again.

“A lot of people have been wanting to join together, wanting to come together. It is an amazing day. It’s taking place June 26 in Moncton, leaving from Millennium Boulevard. You can walk, run, roll – just get out there. Take time for your mental health.”

Marielle will also be making an appearance at the event, both in-person and in stuffed animal form.

The centre will be fundraising by selling mini stuffed Marielle black poodles for $20. They say each purchase includes one stuffy for the buyer, plus a second one that will be donated to a child using Marielle’s services.

Registration for the LOVE YOU by Shoppers Drug Mart Run for Women closes Monday at midnight.