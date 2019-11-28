DIEPPE, N.B. -- An animal hospital in Dieppe, N.B., is home to a very chill cat who brings comfort to staff, clients, other cats, and even dogs.

Norman, a 14-pound tabby cat, plays an important role at Vet-Champlain Animal Care.

“He sits at the front desk, literally at this chair beside me, and greets people every day as they’re coming in, and people lean over the desk to pet him,” says Meagan Irving, a receptionist at the animal clinic.

But Norman hasn’t always had it easy.

The furry feline was born wild before being rescued and was adopted when he was just a few months old. However, due to medical complications, Norman was then surrendered to the staff at Vet-Champlain.

“For being a feral kitten, never been touched as a young kitten, to where he is at right now, is just a phenomenal story,” says veterinarian Dr. Christina Chong.

Now, Norman spends his days at the clinic, providing comfort to both animals and their owners.

“He just calms patients and they just look at him and all of a sudden it’s not that scary of a place for the patient,” says Chong.

“He’s very reassuring,” says Irving. “He has a really soft approach with them and most people, if they come in and they say, ‘Oh, my pet’s not good with other animals,’ we’ve never had an issue with Norm walking up to the kennels or them and smelling them and kissing them, so it’s very calming, I think for them.”

Claire Jenner and her pup, Theo, have seen Norman in action.

“Dogs, cats, people, he just has this really calming temperament and it’s just lovely to see him around,” says Jenner.

Irving says she has an especially close bond with Norman. On long weekends, she takes him home to stay with her family.

“That’s the interesting thing about Norm. No matter what situation, he can kind of just make people feel at ease, and then just fit right in to the crowd, and he makes himself at home, wherever he is,” she says.

And Chong says it’s not just the patients and their owners who benefit from Norman’s care.

“He’s been very therapeutic to my staff and to us,” she says. “He’s always there for us. If there’s a stressful day, we go to Norman.”