SHEDIAC, N.B. -- A popular New Brunswick farm will likely get even more visitors after welcoming its first baby alpaca this weekend.

Baby Paul was born on Sunday night.

The cria, or baby alpaca, is the newest member to join the LLama-zing Adventures farm located in Haute-Aboujagne, N.B.

“I was out doing some hikes with the llamas on the beach and my boyfriend called me and was like answer ASAP!,” said Josee Gautreau, owner of Llamaz-ing Adventures. “When I answered, he told me that Luna had had her first baby.”

Luna is the first alpaca that Gautreau had, which helped kick off her business. People can come to take hikes with any of the 15 alpacas and llamas.

“They were super curious about him, everyone went and they were sniffing him and looking over the fence and now they’re all getting along,' Gautreau says.

A baby alpaca can weigh 18 to 20 lbs at birth.

Born less than 24 hours ago, already the world is ready to see baby Paul.

“We’ve had a lot of friends and family that have already stopped in. So far he is already as popular as we thought he would be,” said Monica Cormier, the farm’s tour guide.

Since Gautreau posted a video of the cria on social media, the number of people wanting to meet him is endless.

“One of our videos is already at 8,000 views, so I think he’s going to be a popular one,” said Cormier.

Paul is the first baby llama at the farm but he won’t be the last, as other llamas are also expecting.

"I think it's pretty special that we get to have babies and raise them and for everyone to see how awesome these animals are," said Gautreau. "People can come and hike with them, spend time one-on-one with that animal, and bond with them."

For now, Paul will be spending some time bonding with his mother Luna before he sets out on his first adventure with visitors.

"Typically, they'll stay with mom for about six months, so we're going to get him really accustomed to having people around but not too close for the moment,” said Cormier.