Meet the latest Maritime contestants to compete on 'The Amazing Race Canada'

Season 8 of “The Amazing Race Canada” returns to CTV next month and there is one team of Maritimers among the 10 competing.

Durrell Borden and his uncle, Dennis Ashe, are from Halifax. They say they enjoy being positive community role models.

Dennis, 42, is a youth-care worker with a “strong passion” for what he does.

“I think youth are our future,” he says. “I’m also a family guy – I’m a mama’s boy. I tell my mom I love her everyday, so that’s very important to me.”

Durrell, 33, is a currently a law student and a photographer.

“I also sit as the chair of accessibility, equity and diversity and inclusion for the Surf Association of Nova Scotia,” he says.

The duo says they are “very competitive” and that’s what makes them a perfect team.

“I don’t stop, if I put my mind to something,” says Dennis. “I’m go, go, go -- that can be a negative and a positive. That’s why I got Durrell to slow me down a little bit. He’s a little more strategic and … thinks things out before you move, and I’m more like, ‘Let’s get things done,’ type of guy. I think we play off each other really well.”

Although “The Amazing Race Canada” is a high-pressure show, Durrell says they are even closer after going through the experience together.

“We definitely understand each other way better than we did before, and that’s saying a lot because we were close to begin with.”

They also say they are “stoked” for their families to see the show.

“I’m pumped, I think they’re pumped. I think everyone should be excited. It’s gonna be a good season. It’s gonna be an amazing season,” Dennis jokes.

The pair say they loved representing the East Coast during the show’s challenges.

“I think our family and our friends and community are what allow us to be us and what has brought us here today, and every day,” says Durrell. “We wear the East Coast on (our?) back in everything we do.”

Their unofficial team name is also inspired by East Coast.

“For now, you can call us the East Coast Sweetie Boys – because we’re just so sweet! And obviously, we’re from the East Coast, so it’s hard to get away from that.”

“The Amazing Race Canada” airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ADT on CTV, CTV.ca, and the CTV app, beginning July 5.