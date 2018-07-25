

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- The Canadian military has officially announced the names of the 40 athletes who will compete for Canada at the 2018 Invictus Games in Sydney, Australia.

The international sporting event, slated for Oct. 20-27, is aimed at harnessing the power of sport to inspire the recovery and rehabilitation of physically and mentally injured military personnel and veterans.

At a ceremony today on the Halifax waterfront, members of Team Canada gathered on a Royal Canadian Navy jetty to hear a number of speakers, including Michael Burns, CEO of the Invictus Games held last year in Toronto.

More than 500 competitors from 18 nations are expected to compete in 11 different events, including archery, powerlifting, indoor rowing, cycling, sailing and wheelchair basketball.

Prince Harry, who served as a soldier in Afghanistan, created the Paralympic-style games in 2014.