

THE CANADIAN PRESS





ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- Newfoundland and Labrador's new minority government gets to work today with a throne speech to launch a new political era in a province that usually elects majority governments.

Premier Dwight Ball's Liberals were re-elected May 16 with 20 of a possible 40 seats, with one seat still in legal limbo.

Members were to be sworn in Monday morning but one seat will remain empty until the results are in from a judicial recount for Labrador West, where NDP rookie Jordan Brown defeated Liberal Graham Letto by just five votes.

If the recount goes in Letto's favour, the Liberals will hold a majority.

In the meantime, the legislature is reopening for a throne speech and selection of a Speaker.

Next on the agenda is the provincial budget, which was tabled in April but not passed before Ball dropped the election writ.

As of Friday, only Liberal Perry Trimper had thrown his name in the ring for the Speaker job, a position he held before government was dissolved in April.