    • Membertou First Nation Chief Terry Paul re-elected

    Membertou First Nation Chief Terry Paul is pictured. (Source: membertou.ca) Membertou First Nation Chief Terry Paul is pictured. (Source: membertou.ca)
    Terry Paul has been re-elected as chief of Membertou First Nation in Cape Breton, continuing his four-decade run.

    Voting took place Thursday and the results were shared on the community’s Facebook page Friday morning.

    The post says Paul received 445 votes. Paul was challenged by Edwin LaPorte, who also ran for chief in Membertou’s 2020 election, who received 250 votes while Austin Christmas received 44.

    Paul was first elected chief of Membertou First Nation in 1984.

