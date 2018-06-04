

CTV Atlantic





A Memorial Cup champion with the Acadie-Bathurst Titan is heading home to finish his junior hockey career.

Mitchell Balmas was traded to his hometown Cape Breton Screaming Eagles at the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League draft over the weekend.

The 20-year-old Sydney native will lace up this upcoming season at Centre 200, just a short drive from where he grew up.

“Parents are happy,” he says. “Being able to come home and play all year in front of family and friends is something special.”

For the past four seasons, Mitchell’s homecomings came while playing for the visiting team.

When he was a kid, he used to dream of playing for the Screaming Eagles.

“My dad used to have season tickets here, so we used to come watch almost every game,” Mitchell says. “Just watching the guys like Marc-Andre Fleury come through here, James Sheppard. Even guys like Chris Culligan and Joey Haddad. Guys I work out with today, who I used to watch growing up. So it’s pretty cool to be part of the Eagles.”

A little more than a week ago, Mitchell lifted the Memorial Cup as a key member of the champion Acadie-Bathurst Titan.

“I think it’s a key acquisition,” says Eagles fan Brent Desveaux. “Anytime you can acquire a guy who has a President’s Cup and a Memorial Cup in his back pocket, that kind of experience, you can’t teach that.”

Mitchell Balmas scored 42 goals last season playing for the Titan and Gatineau Olympiques, and could threaten to score 50 next year in Cape Breton.

But the price paid to acquire him, was a steep one.

“Well, Mitchell Balmas, come Christmas time would have been the most sought-after overager,” says Desveaux. “So the price they paid might have been high, but it could have been higher at Christmas.”

The Screaming Eagles have a history of local stars that have thrived while playing at home.

Young Mitchell says he is still hoping to earn a pro tryout someday, but for now, he’s looking forward to the chance to be a fan favourite.

“I think everyone’s goal at the end of the day is to play pro hockey at some point,” he says, “but I’m just trying to keep it as a team goal, and just try and go day-by-day with it.”

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Ryan MacDonald.