

CTV Atlantic





When organizers planned the 2019 Memorial Cup for Halifax, their primary goal was to have the best tournament yet, and that included more than just in the arena.

Things are falling into place.

The hometown Mooseheads have won both games so far and the in-game fan experience has been electric.

Outside the arena, the street-fest with its strong lineup of local musicians playing outdoor concerts has been a big hit. It’s all providing a major boost for downtown businesses.

“I'm hearing that their sales are up about four times what they were the week before Memorial Cup,” said Mat Harris, the chair of the Memorial Cup organizing committee.

One Grafton Street bar has been so busy, it's comparable to the level of business they've pulled in on previous St. Patrick's Days.

“That was the other objective, to bring some economic activity to downtown Halifax,” Harris said.

Philip Holmans says he's seen a dramatic influx of customers, but he's no fan of the beer garden. It’s the first time there's ever been one on Argyle Street for a big event like this.

“It looks like a construction zone,” Holmans said.

Holmans, who owns the World Tea House, says if sidewalk patios for bars only require short railings roughly three or feet high, he wonders why the beer garden must have such a high fence around it.

But Holmans, and many others, say that fence or no fence, business downtown is booming and the Memorial Cup in the arena and the street-fest on Argyle Street are both a huge success.

Overall, Holmans is thrilled to have the new customers following a few lean years.

“A lot of people in for the Cup so we get a lot of new customers every day, finding us for the first time,” said Holmans.

At City Hall, even Mayor Mike Savage has joined in the fun.

“The Memorial Cup is crazy,” Savage said. “The people are having a lot of fun. The guests are having a lot of fun. Fans are having a lot of fun.”

The mayor's open letter, posted on social media, tees up the action on Wednesday evening when the Wanderers soccer team plays at 6 p.m. followed by the Mooseheads final round-robin game drop at 8 p.m.

“We're a growing city,” Savage said. “Part of growing and keeping young people here is giving them things to do.”

In his letter, the mayor advised employers that sports fans may be “operating at a reduced capacity on Thursday.”

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Paul Hollingsworth.