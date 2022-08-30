Memorial honouring Nova Scotians lost to COVID-19 hangs at Province House
A memorial honouring the hundreds of Nova Scotians who have died from COVID-19 is now hanging outside Province House in Halifax.
Red and white hand-cut hearts symbolize each person missed by family and friends.
The white hearts represent deaths in the first two years of the pandemic, while the red hearts represent deaths in the five months since restrictions were lifted.
Susan Joudry, with Protect our Province Nova Scotia, says the memorial is a chance for everyone to acknowledge the lives lost.
"We haven't really publicly acknowledged any of the COVID deaths since March," she said.
Joudry says, as of Tuesday, there were 258 red hearts and 234 white hearts making up the memorial.
Nova Scotia NDP MLA Gary Burrill says the deaths are “something that we never want to lose sight of."
"When you talk about hundreds of people passing away, we know in Nova Scotia, then that's thousands and thousands of families that's been touched," said Burrill .
Since the start of the pandemic, which was declared in March 2020, 492 Nova Scotians have died as a result of COVID-19.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
RCMP investigating harassment of Chrystia Freeland in Alberta
The RCMP says it is investigating the verbal harassment of Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland that occurred in Alberta on Aug. 26, saying it 'takes threats against public officials seriously.' After the footage emerged over the weekend, politicians of all stripes have expressed their support of Freeland and condemned harassment.
PM Justin Trudeau to make small federal cabinet shuffle on Wednesday: sources
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will make a small cabinet shuffle tomorrow at Rideau Hall, CTV News has learned. The move comes just prior to the federal cabinet retreat next week in Vancouver, B.C.
NEW | Where does the Liberal promise to address harmful online content stand?
With considerable attention on an increase in hate and harassment online, questions are being raised over where the federal government's promises stand, related to addressing harmful content. After receiving heaps of feedback, and going back to the drawing board, sources close to the file tell CTVNews.ca that the government is still contemplating how to approach the complex 'online safety' legislation.
Several people still 'severely ill' after mass poisoning at Markham, Ont. restaurant
Several people are still severely ill and being treated in intensive care after a mass poisoning at a Markham, Ont. restaurant this weekend, officials say.
What is aconite poisoning? Toronto doctors explain
As many as 12 people were forced to seek medical attention after ingesting what officials suspect to be aconite at a restaurant in Markham, Ont. over the weekend.
BREAKING | Mikhail Gorbachev, who ended the Cold War, dies at age 91: Russian media
Mikhail Gorbachev, who ended the Cold War without bloodshed but failed to prevent the collapse of the Soviet Union, died on Tuesday at the age of 91, Russian news agencies cited hospital officials as saying.
What are Canadians angry about? New 'Rage Index' aims to find out
With anger towards governments, the economy and current events rampantly expressed on social media and during protests, it wouldn’t take a data scientist to determine that Canadians are angry. But a new study aims to track and quantify the rage in comprehensive ways.
Trudeau announces funding for 17,000 new housing units
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Tuesday the federal government will create 17,000 new homes through additional funding for projects including the Affordable Housing Innovation Fund’s rent-to-own program and launching the third phase of its Rapid Housing Initiative.
Convoy organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber to face trial in September 2023
Two of the main 'Freedom Convoy' organizers, Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, are expected to face trial in September 2023 for charges related to the massive protest that gridlocked downtown Ottawa earlier this year.
Toronto
-
Several people still 'severely ill' after mass poisoning at Markham, Ont. restaurant
Several people are still severely ill and being treated in intensive care after a mass poisoning at a Markham, Ont. restaurant this weekend, officials say.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Doug Ford to discuss health care, housing and immigration with Trudeau
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he's going to discuss health care, affordable housing and immigration with the prime minister when the two meet later today.
-
What is aconite poisoning? Toronto doctors explain
As many as 12 people were forced to seek medical attention after ingesting what officials suspect to be aconite at a restaurant in Markham, Ont. over the weekend.
Calgary
-
Deadly crash closes southbound Tsuut'ina Trail
One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Calgary's Tsuut'ina Trail on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Fatal stabbing in Inglewood condo building hallway deemed random: police
Homicide unit investigators have identified the victim and his accused killer in connection with Saturday's afternoon stabbing in an Inglewood condominium building.
-
Saskatchewan man possibly electrocuted near hot tub, Canmore RCMP say
Authorities are investigating after a man, who was visiting from Saskatchewan, was found dead at a Canmore, Alta. condo.
Montreal
-
Bulletproof vests, heightened security as Quebec party leaders campaign across province
Party leaders in Quebec are being surrounded by heightened security as they spread out across the province. 'We can't hide the fact that there's been a change in the political climate in Quebec,' said Parti Québécois (PQ) Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon. 'I was given a bulletproof vest, for example.'
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Severe thunderstorms expected in Montreal region today
A cold front approaching from Ontario is expected to move into the muggy air mass across Southern Quebec on Tuesday, triggering severe thunderstorms.
-
PQ leader accuses author of Montreal Gazette cartoon of 'Quebec bashing'
A cartoon in the Montreal Gazette on Tuesday has drawn the ire of the Parti Quebecois (PQ) and others who call it a clear example of 'Quebec bashing' and a stain on the legacy of Rene Levesque.
Edmonton
-
'You couldn't wipe this smile off my face': Edmonton musician's stolen guitar recovered
An Edmonton musician is no longer playing the blues now that his 1964 Red Telecaster guitar is back in his hands.
-
RCMP investigating harassment of Chrystia Freeland in Alberta
The RCMP says it is investigating the verbal harassment of Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland that occurred in Alberta on Aug. 26, saying it 'takes threats against public officials seriously.' After the footage emerged over the weekend, politicians of all stripes have expressed their support of Freeland and condemned harassment.
-
PM Justin Trudeau to make small federal cabinet shuffle on Wednesday: sources
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will make a small cabinet shuffle tomorrow at Rideau Hall, CTV News has learned. The move comes just prior to the federal cabinet retreat next week in Vancouver, B.C.
Northern Ontario
-
First-time mom delivers baby in pickup truck on side of the road
A Sudbury area family is celebrating the arrival of a baby boy after his dramatic entrance on the way to the hospital early Tuesday morning.
-
Investigation into Barrie, Ont., crash that killed 6 young people continues
Police in Barrie, Ont., continue to investigate a crash that left six young people dead over the weekend. The force says the probe into the 'tragic event' will take time to complete.
-
Timmins Sikh temple offers shelter to struggling international students
The fall semester for post-secondary schools is fast approaching and some international students in Timmins are still struggling to find places to stay.
London
-
'Give us our building back': Tenants of community housing building say they've been ignored for too long
It was a meeting the tenants at 632 Hale Street say they have been demanding for years. They were anxious to voice their concerns to the leadership of London and Middlesex Community Housing regarding how they no longer feel safe in their homes.
-
Movati to close both London, Ont. locations on Wednesday
Londoners who work out at Movati Athletic will have to look for a new gym as the company announced it will be closing both of its London locations effective Wednesday, citing COVID-19 repercussions and real estate woes.
-
Single-vehicle crash in London ties up traffic
A single-vehicle crash tied up traffic at the intersection of Huron Street and Highbury Avenue for about an hour on Tuesday.
Winnipeg
-
'She was happy. She was feisty': Manitoba's oldest resident passes away at 111 years old
A Manitoba woman, credited as the province’s oldest living resident, is being remembered by her family as a funny, sharp woman with a passion for learning.
-
6-year-old dies after scooter and ATV collide: Manitoba RCMP
RCMP say a six-year-old boy has died after a crash on a private Manitoba roadway.
-
'An emergency of epic proportions': City blames technical issue for Leisure Guide registration shut down
Registration for Winnipeg's Fall Leisure Guide will reopen Tuesday at noon after technical difficulties forced the city to suspend registration.
Ottawa
-
Back to school and back to 'normal' for Ottawa's French public and catholic students
Tens of thousands of students in Ottawa’s French public and French catholic school boards returned to the classroom Tuesday for the first day of a new school year. After years of COVID-19 restrictions, there is hope that this year will be different and won’t include online learning interruptions.
-
Ottawa's top doctor stops short of recommending masks in schools
Ottawa's medical officer of health is stopping short of recommending everyone wear a mask in Ottawa schools as students return to class. However, Dr. Vera Etches said masks are "another layer of protection" for children, teachers and families during the school year.
-
Teenager dies in ATV rollover in Renfrew County
Ontario Provincial Police say a 16-year-old has died after being injured in an ATV rollover in Renfrew County.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. youth advocate to investigate independent school system
Following allegations of abuse involving a Christian school in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan's children and youth advocate is investigating the province's independent school system.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Children 5 to 11-years-old to become eligible for COVID-19 booster in Sask.
Children aged five to 11-years-old in Saskatchewan will become eligible for COVID-19 booster doses starting Aug. 31, 2022.
-
Sask. RCMP search for man in connection to death, serious assault near Saskatoon
A man is dead and a woman was left seriously injured following an incident just outside of Saskatoon.
Vancouver
-
Escaped B.C. murder suspect convicted in Vancouver gangland execution
A man who escaped a B.C. prison earlier this summer while standing trial for a gangland slaying has been convicted while he remains at large.
-
Whispering 911 call leads police to 'upsetting' break-in at B.C. senior's home
Police found a strange man inside a senior's home in New Westminster, B.C., this week after responding to a hushed 911 call that was cut short.
-
Part of Metro Vancouver highway blocked, 'major delays' expected
All lanes in one direction of a Metro Vancouver highway were blocked Tuesday afternoon after a flatbed truck lost its load.
Regina
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Children 5 to 11-years-old to become eligible for COVID-19 booster in Sask.
Children aged five to 11-years-old in Saskatchewan will become eligible for COVID-19 booster doses starting Aug. 31, 2022.
-
Body camera report: How are police in Regina held accountable right now?
A report heading to the Regina Board of Police Commissioners on Tuesday is giving an overview of current police accountability and oversight measures in Regina.
-
Garth Brooks reacts to Riders' rendition of 'Friends in Low Places'
Music superstar Garth Brooks praised a member of the Saskatchewan Roughriders for their recent on-field rendition of one of his hit songs.
Vancouver Island
-
Daughters of murdered Vancouver Island man seek answers, accountability years after his death
The daughters of a murdered Metchosin, B.C., man are looking for answers, accountability and change to federal public safety policies three years after he was found dead in his home.
-
Leonard Krog announce bid for re-election as Nanaimo mayor
Veteran politician Leonard Krog is putting his hat into the ring and is seeking re-election for a second consecutive term as mayor for the City of Nanaimo. Krog made the announcement Tuesday morning at Maffeo Sutton Park amongst local reporters and about a dozen supporters.
-
North Vancouver Island healthcare is in an 'evolving state of crisis,' leaked document says
Most of the North Island region - not only Port Hardy - is facing doctor and nursing shortages as well as significant gaps in medical imaging and lab services, a document leaked to Canada's National Observer shows.