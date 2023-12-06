ATLANTIC
    • Memorial service marks 106 years since the Halifax Explosion

    Ships in Halifax harbour sounded their horns Wednesday morning just after 9 a.m. to mark the moment exactly 106 years ago that a massive explosion destroyed much of the port city's north end, killing 2,000 people.

    The annual Halifax Explosion Memorial Service was held at Fort Needham Memorial Park, which overlooks the site in the harbour where the blast was caused by the collision of two wartime ships -- one of which was loaded with munitions and volatile chemicals.

    It was the world's deadliest man-made explosion prior to the testing of atomic bombs.

