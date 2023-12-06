Memorial service to mark 106 years since the Halifax Explosion

The annual Halifax Explosion Memorial Service takes place Wednesday at the Bell Tower in the city's Fort Needham Memorial Park.

Residents are invited to gather at 9 a.m. for the memorial to commemorate the devastating explosion that killed more than 2,000 people and injured 9,000 others.

The disaster occurred when two ships collided in the Narrows of Halifax Harbour, making it the deadliest man-made explosion at the time.

Almost all of north-end Halifax was destroyed in the blast.

CTVNews.ca will livestream the service here.

