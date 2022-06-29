Memorial service today for RCMP Const. Heidi Stevenson, killed in N.S. mass shooting
Memorial service today for RCMP Const. Heidi Stevenson, killed in N.S. mass shooting
An RCMP officer who was among 22 people killed in the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting is being remembered today during a regimental memorial service in Halifax.
Const. Heidi Stevenson's memorial service was delayed by the Mounties due to COVID-19 restrictions, though a family funeral took place on April 24, 2020, five days after the 13-hour rampage.
The service will take place at Cole Harbour Place, and the ceremony isn't open to the public, but the RCMP says citizens are encouraged to gather along a procession route.
A public inquiry into the mass shooting has indicated that the veteran officer was driving rapidly to support an injured colleague on April 19, 2020, when the fatal encounter occurred on a highway interchange about 60 kilometres north of Halifax.
The 48-year-old officer was murdered during an exchange of gunfire with the killer, who had jumped a lane of traffic in his replica police vehicle in order to drive the wrong way down a ramp and slam into Stevenson's cruiser.
Public inquiry documents say bullet fragments from Stevenson's pistol "likely" struck the killer's head, and -- about 35 minutes later -- blood on his forehead tipped off an officer who shot and killed the gunman at a gas station.
The inquiry has also noted that Stevenson had at 8:44 a.m. that morning called for the public to be notified about the killer driving a replica RCMP vehicle. Her request never received a response.
According to the police force, Stevenson grew up in Antigonish, N.S., and attended university in Nova Scotia. The mother of two children was with the Mounties for 23 years, developing expertise in drug recognition, general duty policing and communications. She was also part of the RCMP musical ride.
The Mounties have described her as a highly competent officer and a person who offered a gentle smile when others "needed it most."
In a statement provided to the inquiry, the Stevenson family said community support was helpful following her killing. "There were months of meals provided and seeing the Nova Scotia Strong stickers on everyone's car meant so much. The phone call from the Prime Minister was very personal," the family said in their statement.
The memorial service will be broadcast live, and Commissioner Brenda Lucki is expected to attend.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 29, 2022.
