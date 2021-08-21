ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- Newfoundland and Labrador's only university is requiring its students, staff and faculty to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and to wear non-medical masks on campus.

Memorial University of Newfoundland and Labrador made announced the decision Friday in a statement posted to its website and social media channels.

Dr. Florentine Strzelczyk, provost and academic vice-president, says the move is in line with the school's strategic plan, which calls for Memorial to prioritize the well-being and care of its community.

Strzelczyk says more details about deadlines to have first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, and about possible exclusions from the rule, will be released in the coming days.

Her statement says non-medical masks will be mandatory beginning Aug. 23 in public spaces and common areas when physical distancing protocols cannot be properly maintained.

Newfoundland and Labrador's mandatory mask order ended Aug. 10, but public health recommends that people keep wearing them.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 21, 2021