Memorial University president removed after Indigenous claims scrutiny
The president of Memorial University has been removed from her role after questions arose about her claims of Indigenous heritage.
The board of regents at the Newfoundland and Labrador school says it ended Vianne Timmons' contract on a "without cause basis."
A report last month from CBC News raised questions about Timmons' claims that her father's great-great-grandmother was Mi'kmaq.
Timmons issued an apology shortly after, saying she regretted "any hurt or confusion sharing (her) story may have caused."
She announced on March 13 that she would be taking a six-week paid leave while the board of regents considered its next steps.
The board said in a public statement today that it has appointed an interim president, and it will launch a search for a new president "in due course."
This report by The Canadian Press was published April 6, 2023.
