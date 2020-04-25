HALIFAX -- Grief and sadness continues in the wake of the Nova Scotia mass shootings that began one week ago Saturday evening.

Memorials to the victims continue to grow online and outside the region.

On Saturday afternoon, a touching tribute in the community of Wyse’s Corner, N.S. for Joey Webber, remembered as a family man who loved his partner and three children.

In lieu of a former funeral service, a memorial motercade was scheduled to roll past Webber's home and family, with dozens of vehicles lining up to pay their respects.

"He was an awesome, friend, an awesome neighbour, and an awesome guy," said event organizer Darren Bezanson.

"It means a lot to see people like this come together," adds Rebecca Baker.

Andreen Brown arrived at a memorial at the RCMP headquarters in Dartmouth, N.S. early Saturday morning.

She left flowers, and a message, that her heartaches following the death of Constable Heidi Stevenson.

“We stand strong with them, knowing we’ll get through this,” said Brown, who moved to Nova Scotia from Jamaica eight years ago.

Brown says the way people here have responded to the shootings has re-affirmed her appreciation and love of her adopted home province.

“It’s the most peaceful place on earth, and I still believe it is one of those most peaceful places,” says Brown. “To have this happen in our province is really quite shocking.”

The outpouring of emotion goes far beyond Nova Scotia’s borders.

In Cornerbrook, Newfoundland, Jennifer Dawn Maloney’s children built their own tribute in their front yard.

Maloney grew up in Debert, N.S., and says she felt compelled to show some love to the people at home.

For those grieving the massive loss of life, the pain is still very raw.

Joanne Thomas and her husband John Zahl were both killed in the shooting. The couple moved to Nova Scotia from Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Rhonda MacLellan remembers her friend Thomas as active in women’s health issues, and an advocate for people she felt were less fortunate.

“Exubertant, giving, full of love,” says MacLellan. “She wouldn’t just start something, she would always finish things. I think that’s an admirable quality, and she’s fearless.”

MacLellan posted a tribute to her friend on Facebook, which has received several thousand shares and hundreds of comments from people all over the world:

“Joanne did what mattered for this existence and the next existence. She served others with her passionate heart.”

MacLellan says she will miss her friend’s heart and passionate spirit, and hopes her post on social media will help others heal.